Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister meets EU counterparts

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Monday met with European Union foreign ministers, who were holding their regular monthly meeting in Luxembourg.
The meeting discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation between the Kingdom and the European Union in all fields, Saudi Press Agency reported.
A number of European ministers expressed their countries’ desire to enhance cooperation and dialogue with the Kingdom.
