Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister meets EU counterparts

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with European Union foreign ministers in Luxembourg. (SPA)
  • EU ministers expressed their countries’ desire to enhance cooperation with the Kingdom
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Monday met with European Union foreign ministers, who were holding their regular monthly meeting in Luxembourg.
The meeting discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation between the Kingdom and the European Union in all fields, Saudi Press Agency reported.
A number of European ministers expressed their countries’ desire to enhance cooperation and dialogue with the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia confirms 25 coronavirus deaths, 348 new cases

Saudi Arabia confirms 25 coronavirus deaths, 348 new cases

  • The Kingdom said 509 patients recovered in past 24 hours
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 25 new COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday, raising the total number of fatalities to 5,068.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 348 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 339,615 people have now contracted the disease.
Of the total number of cases, 8,708 remain active and 842 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in Madinah with 53, followed by Makkah with 38, Hafouf recorded 28, Yanbu 27 and the capital Riyadh confirmed 24 cases.
The number of cases comprised of 60 percent males and 40 percent females, while it was made up of 85 percent adults, four percent elderly and 11 percent were children.
The ministry also announced that 509 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 325,839.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 37 million people globally and the death toll has almost reached 1.08 million.

