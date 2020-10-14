Jeddah cycling group combines fitness with tourism

JEDDAH: A Saudi cycling group marked Malaysia’s National Sports Month with a tour around Jeddah’s historic Al-Balad district.

Jeddah Wheels teamed up for Sunday’s event with Malaysia’s consulate in the city. The cycling group was established in 2015 and founded by Hassan Ghandoura, 52.

“What makes us different from other cycling groups is that we are a recreational sports tourism team and also a charitable group,” he told Arab News. “Our goal is to use the bicycle in all our daily outings. In terms of tourism, we can use it to enter historic places, all of Jeddah’s alleys and districts, and showcase all of Jeddah’s old landmarks.

“Of course, it has its health and fitness benefits too.”

Ghandoura said the group wanted to participate in Malaysia’s celebration of sport with representatives from the consulate.

Jeddah Wheels has 1,000 members and had 35 participants at Sunday’s activity. They were split up in line with the COVID-19 pandemic precautions set by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health.

Ghandoura said that cycling had a special place in the hearts of Jeddah residents and that it was becoming a popular tourism activity.

“Jeddah, with its enchanting corniche and its beautiful tourist destinations, has gained many cyclist groups of all ages and both sexes. This sport has a special place for Jeddawis.”

He thanked the traffic department and policemen for their cooperation.