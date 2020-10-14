Arab coalition destroys Houthi ballistic missile

You are here

Coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Malki. (SPA/File)
  • Attacks across the Yemen-Saudi border by the Houthi militias have escalated since late May
  • The coalition has since retaliated with airstrikes
JEDDAH: The Arab coalition destroyed a Houthi ballistic missile, which the militia was planning to launch toward Saudi Arabia, a coalition spokesman said on Tuesday.
The spokesman said the coalition is taking all measures to protect the lives and properties of civilians.
He said the coalition will continue to neutralize and destroy the capabilities of the Iran-backed Houthi militia.
Attacks across the Yemen-Saudi border by the Houthi militias have escalated since late May.
In June, their missiles reached the Saudi capital Riyadh.
The coalition has since retaliated with airstrikes.
Saudi Arabia on Sunday intercepted an explosives-laden Houthi drone over the southern city of Najran.
“The terrorist Houthi militia launched it in a systematic and deliberate manner to target civilians,” coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Malki said in a statement.
Al-Maliki accused the Houthi militia of escalating the hostilities to target civilians inside Yemen and neighboring countries and that such atrocities would not go unpunished.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

KSRelief continues helping Sudan flood victims

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center on Tuesday distributed over 42 tons of food items among flood victims in Khartoum, Sudan.
In addition to sending aid to flood victims, the Kingdom is also assisting the country in its fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
Earlier this week, the center handed over 100 tons of dates as a gift from Saudi Arabia to Sudan.
The Kingdom had been one of the largest donors to Sudan, with a total amount of donations exceeding $1.2 billion until 2019.
The center also organized a lecture on COVID-19 at its clinics operation in the Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan.
Thirty-four Syrian refugees, who are health practitioners by profession, took part in the lecture given by Dr. Zakia Bukhari, a consultant on epidemiology and infectious diseases.
The aim of the lecture was to create awareness about ways to check the spread of the virus.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Latest updates

G20 finance chiefs to discuss global economy on Wednesday
Umrah app adds new permits for prayers in holy mosques
Mawhiba megaproject to support gifted youth in Saudi Arabia

