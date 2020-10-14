You are here

  • Home
  • Azerbaijan hits missile launch sites in Armenia

Azerbaijan hits missile launch sites in Armenia

Residents survey the damage a day after shelling by Armenian’s artillery in Ganja, Azerbaijan on Oct. 12, 2020. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2rggj

Updated 21 sec ago
AFP

Azerbaijan hits missile launch sites in Armenia

  • Azerbaijan ‘reserves the right to target any military installations and combat movements on the territory of Azerbaijan’
Updated 21 sec ago
AFP

BAKU: Azerbaijan’s defense ministry said Wednesday that it had destroyed two missile launch sites in Armenia that were being used to target civilian areas during the fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh.
Armenia’s defense ministry confirmed that areas inside the country had been targeted, denied its forces were firing into Azerbaijan and said it now “reserves the right to target any military installations and combat movements on the territory of Azerbaijan.”

Topics: Azerbaijan Armenia

Related

Breaking News
Armenian PM says believes Azerbaijan will continue military action over Nagorno-Karabakh unless Turkey changes its own stance on the issue
World
Armenia, Azerbaijan report attacks despite cease-fire deal

Indian jewelry chain withdraws ad after outrage by Hindu hard-liners

Updated 14 October 2020
AFP

Indian jewelry chain withdraws ad after outrage by Hindu hard-liners

  • Critics of the withdrawal said it exemplified the atmosphere of religious intolerance toward minorities
  • Inter-religious relationships are rare in still hugely traditional India
Updated 14 October 2020
AFP

NEW DELHI: One of India’s top jewelry retailers has withdrawn an advert featuring an interfaith baby shower after a vicious backlash on social media by Hindu hard-liners who said it glorified “love jihad.”
Critics of the withdrawal said it exemplified the atmosphere of religious intolerance toward minorities that has grown since Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power six years ago.
The advert by Tanishq – whose owners are from the Parsi minority who follow the Zoroastrian religion – showed a Muslim family organizing a traditional baby shower for their Hindu daughter-in-law.
The company said the idea behind the “Ekatvam” (unity and oneness) collection was to “celebrate the coming together of people from different walks of life.”
“We are deeply saddened with the inadvertent stirring of emotions and withdraw this film keeping in mind the hurt sentiments and well being of our employees, partners and store staff,” a statement said late Tuesday.
The NDTV channel reported Wednesday that a Tanishq store was attacked in Gujarat and the manager forced to write an apology note.
Despite the advert’s withdrawal, #BoycottTanishq was trending on Twitter, with one user saying it was meant to showcase the “love jihad collection.”
“Majority of your costumers are Hindu and u are hurting their sentiments. Shame on you,” wrote another user.
“Love jihad” is a recent term coined by Hindu extremists to accuse Muslim men of seducing Hindu women and making them convert – a flashpoint issue in the officially secular country.
Inter-religious relationships are rare in still hugely traditional India, particularly in rural areas where marriages are mostly arranged.
Those who cross the boundaries of caste and religion are often ostracized and sometimes killed, ostensibly to preserve family honor.
As has been the case in other similar episodes, by Wednesday no senior member of Modi’s government had commented.
“Top leaders (of the ruling party) never come out and condemn these hate campaigns. Because they are totally silent, they seem to be condoning such behavior,” said political analyst Parsa Venkateshwar Rao.
“This creates an atmosphere of hatred all over,” he said.

Topics: religion India Hinduism Islam

Related

Special
World
Hindu nationalists lay waste to India’s Islamic past

Latest updates

Kate Middleton announces photography award winner
Azerbaijan hits missile launch sites in Armenia
Turkish survey ship begins operations in east Mediterranean
Oil producers may struggle to gauge demand amid second coronavirus wave: energy watchdog
Lebanon, Israel start talks on disputed maritime border — UN source

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.