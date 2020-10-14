You are here

UK study to research vitamin D coronavirus link

Youngsters on a circular swing in an amusement park at sunset, Athens, Greece, July 6, 2010. (Reuters)
  • Lead researcher: ‘There is mounting evidence that vitamin D might reduce the risk of respiratory infections’
  • Chief investigator: Trial has potential to help world battle pandemic
LONDON: A UK university is launching a major study into the potential link between vitamin D and protection against coronavirus.


The “Coronavit trial” will involve academics from Queen Mary University of London questioning whether increased vitamin D levels can lower the risk of winter respiratory infections, including coronavirus.


The project, funded by Barts Charity, a UK hospital fund, looks to test more than 5,000 people who will be sent vitamin D supplements by mail, avoiding the need for face-to-face contact.


“There is mounting evidence that vitamin D might reduce the risk of respiratory infections,” said the study’s lead researcher Prof. Adrian Martineau.


“Vitamin D deficiency is more common in older people, in people who are overweight, and in black and Asian people — all the groups who are at increased risk of becoming ill from the coronavirus.”


Dr. David Jolliffe, the project’s chief investigator, said the study has the potential to help the world battle the pandemic.


“Vitamin D supplements are low in cost, low in risk and widely accessible. If proven effective, they could significantly aid our global fight against the virus,” he added.


The UK’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence said in June that there was insufficient evidence to conclude that vitamin D supplements work against coronavirus.


Vitamin D is often referred to as the “sunshine vitamin” because the body creates it when exposed to sunlight.

It keeps bones, teeth and muscles in good shape by maintaining healthy calcium and phosphate levels.

UK scientists link COVID-19 to hearing loss

  • First confirmed case in Britain but others reported in other countries
  • Survey: 16 of 121 patients with virus reported hearing issues within 2 months of leaving hospital
LONDON: COVID-19 may lead to hearing loss that could become permanent if not detected and treated early, scientists in the UK have warned.

Experts at University College London, writing in the British Medical Journal, cited the case of a 45-year-old British man who was admitted to intensive care with COVID-19, put on ventilation and given intravenous steroids as well as the antiviral drug remdesivir.

The patient, who is asthmatic, developed tinnitus in his left ear before losing hearing in it altogether a week after leaving the intensive care unit.

Tests revealed sensorineural hearing loss caused by inflammation or damage in the inner ear or nerve responsible for sound, which was later partially treated with steroids.

None of the treatments the man was given had previous links to hearing loss. He had displayed no hearing issues before, or had any damage to his ear canals or ear drums. He also had no other underlying autoimmune issues or conditions linked to hearing loss.

The case is the first to be reported in the UK, but others have been reported in other countries.

“It is possible that the (COVID-19) virus enters inner ear cells and brings about cell death, and / or causes the body to release inflammatory chemicals called cytokines that can be toxic to the inner ear,” said Dr. Stefania Koumpa, co-author of the study.

“Steroids likely help by reducing inflammation and therefore production of cytokines. Even single-sided hearing loss has great consequences on one’s quality of life, if not promptly treated.”

Kevin Munro, professor of audiology at the University of Manchester (UoM), told The Guardian newspaper that he had been contacted by COVID-19 patients reporting similar symptoms.

He said in a survey conducted by a team at the UoM, 16 of 121 patients with COVID-19 reported hearing issues within two months of leaving hospital. “I think there’s likely to be lots of explanations for why people were reporting problems,” he added.

