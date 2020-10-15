You are here

  • Home
  • Huawei in talks to sell parts of its Honor smartphone business

Huawei in talks to sell parts of its Honor smartphone business

Huawei is resetting its priorities due to US sanctions and will focus on its higher-end phones rather than the Honor brand aimed at young people and the budget conscious. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2gwft

Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

Huawei in talks to sell parts of its Honor smartphone business

  • Honor brand smartphones accounted for 14.6 million, or 26 percent of the 55.8 million smartphones Huawei shipped in the second quarter of this year
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

HONG KONG: Huawei Technologies is in talks with Digital China Group and other suitors to sell parts of its Honor smartphone unit in a deal that could fetch up to 25 billion yuan ($3.7 billion), people with knowledge of the matter said.

Embattled Huawei is resetting its priorities due to US sanctions and will focus on its higher-end Huawei phones rather than the Honor brand aimed at young people and the budget conscious, they said. The assets to be sold have yet to be finalized but could include Honor’s brand, research and development capabilities and related supply chain management business, two of the people said.

The deal may be an all-cash sale and could end up smaller, worth somewhere between 15 billion yuan and 25 billion yuan.

Digital China, the main distributor for Honor phones, has emerged as the frontrunner but other possible buyers include Chinese electronics maker TCL and rival smartphone maker Xiaomi, the people said, declining to be identified as the talks were confidential.

Huawei, the world’s biggest telecoms equipment vendor and No.2 smartphone maker, declined to comment as did TCL. Digital China and Xiaomi did not respond to requests for comment.

The Honor brand was established by Huawei in 2013 but the business mostly operates independently from its parent.

Kuo Ming-chi, an analyst at TF International Securities, has said that any sale by Huawei of the Honor smartphone business would be a win-win situation for the Honor brand, its suppliers and China’s electronics industry.

“If Honor is independent from Huawei, its purchase of components will no longer be subject to the US ban on Huawei. This will help Honor’s smartphone business and the suppliers,” he wrote in a research note last week.

The US government last year moved to prevent most US companies from conducting business with Huawei, saying the tech giant was ultimately answerable to the Chinese government. Huawei has repeatedly denied being a national security risk.

In May, Washington announced new rules aimed at constricting Huawei’s ability to procure crucial chips that it designs for 5G networking gear and smartphones.

The Honor brand, which sells its phones online through its own sites and via third-party retailers, competes with Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo in the market for lower-end phones in China. Its phones are also sold in Southeast Asia and Europe.

Honor brand smartphones accounted for 14.6 million, or 26 percent of the 55.8 million smartphones Huawei shipped in the second quarter of this year, according to estimates from research firm Canalys.

But margins for lower-end phones can be razor thin, and Honor booked less than 5 billion yuan in net profit on revenue of about 70-80 billion yuan last year.

Topics: Huawei HONOR US sanctions

Related

Business & Economy
Huawei: Smartphone chips running out under US sanctions
Business & Economy
Huawei overtakes Samsung as top smartphone seller

President Xi backs stronger property rights, entrepreneur protection

Updated 3 min 54 sec ago
Reuters

President Xi backs stronger property rights, entrepreneur protection

  • Xi alluded to “turbulence” in the global economy from rising protectionism and unilateralism
Updated 3 min 54 sec ago
Reuters

SHENZHEN: Shenzhen will strengthen property rights and protection of entrepreneurs, China’s President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday while marking the establishment of the country’s first economic zone in the southern city four decades earlier.

In his speech, Xi praised the city for “achieving miracles” and said it “must carry out development with the courage to break the ground and to strive to be the first.”

A testing ground for the reforms that have spurred China’s high-paced growth over the past four decades, Xi touted Shenzhen as symbolic of China’s emergence as a global economic power. 

The Shenzhen government will get more leeway to pursue reforms and become a “model city for a strong socialist country,” Xi said.

On Sunday, the government published plans to increase foreign investment in the city, encourage foreign talent and reduce red tape in sectors including energy and telecoms. Xi also alluded to “turbulence” in the global economy from rising protectionism and unilateralism, and emphasised that China would pursue a “dual circulation” model that relies more on domestic consumption, while attracting foreign investment.

The speech in Shenzhen followed visits to nearby cities Chaozhou and Shantou, where Xi emphasised industrial upgrades and innovation. Carrie Lam, the leader of the adjacent territory of Hong Kong, attended the speech, after announcing on Monday that she was postponing an annual policy address scheduled for that day, as did Ho Iat Seng, the chief executive of Macau.

Xi’s speech took place in the Qianhai district, which is positioning itself as a hub for cross-border services for the Greater Bay Area, a region that includes Hong Kong, Macau, and nine cities in China’s Guangdong province, including Shenzhen.

Topics: Xi Jinping China

Related

World
China warns Asian countries to be vigilant on US strategy in region
Business & Economy
China travel rebounds but remains below last year

Latest updates

Huawei in talks to sell parts of its Honor smartphone business
President Xi backs stronger property rights, entrepreneur protection
Brazil’s coffee exports grind to a halt in ‘peak season’
Walmart spreads out deals for Black Friday plan
Saudi Arabia well placed in global race to use hydrogen as a fuel

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.