You are here

  • Home
  • Illegally imported Iranian fruit upsets Pakistan apple cart

Illegally imported Iranian fruit upsets Pakistan apple cart

Vendors sell apples on a street in Quetta on July 26. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nv7r3

Updated 15 October 2020
Naimat Khan

Illegally imported Iranian fruit upsets Pakistan apple cart

  • Iranian apples brought in as Afghan imports to avoid taxes are undercutting native growers
  • Edible goods from Afghanistan are exempt from tax, while other countries have to pay a levy of 17 percent
Updated 15 October 2020
Naimat Khan

KARACHI: Growers and officials in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province — where over 85 percent of Pakistan’s apples are produced — say Iranian apples are being smuggled into the country through the Afghanistan border to avoid import taxes.

Smuggling has long been a feature of trade in Balochistan — which borders Iran — where there is a thriving black market in goods ranging from guns and narcotics to duty-free cigarettes and second-hand Toyotas.

Balcohistan growers say Iranian origin apples — produced and sold at a lower price than the Pakistani variety — are being brought in as Afghan imports, harming local business and making it hard for them to even meet their costs.

By law, trade in Iranian goods must be conducted through the Taftan border crossing or other entry points on Pakistan’s border with Iran.

But officials explained that by sending their produce through the Afghan border instead, the Iranian traders are circumventing the Sales Tax Act 1990, which states that edible goods imported from Afghanistan are exempt from taxes. All other countries pay a 17 percent per kilogram levy on exports to Pakistan.

An importer has to pay Rs56 per kilogram ($0.34) of apples shipped through Pakistan’s border with Iran, and only Rs8 through the Torkham border with Afghanistan, a customs official said.

Akhtar Kakar, vice president of the Balochistan Chamber of Commerce, said traders were evading paying higher taxes by documenting Iranian apples as imports from Afghanistan. Apples were being sent from Iran to Afghanistan and then exported by Afghan traders to Pakistan, he claimed.

Abdul Rauf, a senior official at Balochistan’s Agriculture Research Department, said Pakistan had produced 564,693 tons of apples during 2017-18, of which 480,169 tons (85 percent) were produced in Balochistan.

Customs officials said 55,362.403 tons of apples were imported through the Torkham border in 2019-20.

None of the officials or growers interviewed could specify how many Iranian apples are being smuggled into Pakistan via Afghanistan.

“Growers, who are already depressed by severe climate change, are faced with huge financial losses due to the (illegal) import of Iranian apples,” Samiullah Kakar, a grower in Kan Mehtarzai, a town in Balochistan, said.

Muhammad Salim, a collector of customs appraisement in Peshawar, admitted that Iranian apples may be being smuggled into Pakistan, but said growers might be exaggerating the extent of the problem.

“The illegal flow of Iranian apples cannot be ruled out due to the significant exemption of duty/taxes available to Afghan-origin apples,” Salim said, adding that the origins of agricultural produce, including apples, could not be ascertained through visual or physical examination or even through a lab test.

Salim said the high tax on apples brought in from the Iran border compared to through Afghanistan “provides attraction to unscrupulous elements to push the illegal flow of Iranian apples into Pakistan using different modes.”

He urged the Commerce Ministry to formulate “rules of origin” and prescribe a credible certification mechanism.

“The duty and other import levies structure on apples (should) be reviewed in consultation with all stakeholders so that the huge difference (in taxes) on Afghan-origin apples may be curtailed and balanced to avoid the illegal flow of Iranian apples into Pakistan.”

Kakar at the Balochistan Chamber of Commerce demanded that the government stop Iranian produce from being imported via the Torkham border at once.

“We demand that this be stopped immediately, as the country’s own produce is also available,” he said.

Kakar said it cost a grower Rs800 to produce a crate of apples in Pakistan, which would sell for Rs1,600.

“But when apples arrive from Iran, where it costs far less to farm, the prices drop to Rs1,000 for mountainous apples and as low as Rs400 for apples being grown in plain areas,” he said.

Topics: Pakistan Balochistan Iran apples

Related

India denies messaging Pakistan for talks, accuses Islamabad of ‘hate speech’

Updated 16 October 2020
Sanjay Kumar

India denies messaging Pakistan for talks, accuses Islamabad of ‘hate speech’

  • Political analysts fear further deterioration in India-Pakistan relations may impact on future of whole region
Updated 16 October 2020
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday denied messaging Pakistan for talks and instead accused its neighbor of using “hate speech” against it.

The latest rise in tensions between the two countries came after the Pakistani prime minister’s special assistant on national security said New Delhi had reached out to his government to open dialogue.

Ties between Pakistan and India have been particularly strained since August last year when New Delhi revoked the special autonomy of the disputed Kashmir region it governs. The Muslim-majority territory has been the site of decades of hostility between nuclear arch-rivals India and Pakistan, who both claim the region in full but rule in part.

In an interview with Indian journalist Karan Thapar, aired on Tuesday, the Pakistani premier’s aide, Dr. Moeed Yusuf, claimed that in the past year his government had received messages from New Delhi about a desire for conversation.

“As regards the purported message let me make it clear that no such message was sent from our side,” India’s ministry of external affairs spokesman, Anurag Srivastava, told a press briefing on Thursday.

“The Pakistani leadership continues to indulge in inappropriate, provocative, and hate speech against India. Such support to terrorism against India and use of derogatory and abusive language are not conducive to normal neighborly relations,” he said.

In Tuesday’s interview, Yusuf outlined pre-conditions necessary for dialogue, including that New Delhi would release all political prisoners in Kashmir, lift its “military siege” of the area, and stop all human rights violations against Kashmiris.

He said India’s move to scrap the special autonomous status of Kashmir was “not an internal matter” but a “matter for the UN.” The people of Kashmir, he added, must be a third party to any negotiations between the two South Asian countries.

India, however, considers Kashmir its domestic issue and Yusuf’s words as an attempt to divert the Pakistani public’s attention from their own government’s failures.

Srivastava said: “The official is well-advised to restrict his advice to his establishment and not to comment on India’s domestic policy. The statements made by him are contrary to facts on the ground, misleading, and fictitious.”

Political analysts fear that already poor India-Pakistan relations may further deteriorate and affect the whole region.

Mumbai-based socio-political activist and columnist, Sudheendra Kulkarni, told Arab News: “The future of South Asia is completely dependent on the future of India-Pakistan relations and India-China relations.

“Unless you find a peaceful solution to the disputes that we have with Pakistan on the one hand and China on the other, South Asia will remain a zone of conflict, and the zone of conflict will never achieve its full potential for progress and prosperity.

“I strongly believe that instead of this acrimonious exchange of one side saying something and the other side denying it they should conduct themselves in a more mature manner and lay the ground for the beginning of talks that are meaningful,” he said.

Vijayan MJ of Pakistan-India Peoples’ Forum for Peace and Democracy, a civil society platform for people-to-people contact between the two countries, blamed the Indian leadership for the worsening of bilateral ties.

“Despite interesting postures of positivity expressed by the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in the recent past on multiple-issue fronts, like that of visas, trade, travel, release of arrested fishermen, water treaty implementation, and so on, (Indian) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not been responding,” Vijayan said, adding that India had “further worsened the situation” by its “illegal abrogation” of Article 370 of the constitution, which granted autonomy to Kashmir.

Kashmiri experts are skeptical about the success of any talks between India and Pakistan, especially for their cause.

“It does not seem that talks, if indeed they are held, will yield anything by the mood we witnessed in the interview,” said Srinagar-based political analyst, Prof. Siddiq Wahid, in reference to Yusuf’s Tuesday media appearance.

“I believe it is up to us in the Jammu and Kashmir state to create a trajectory toward a resolution that is acceptable to all the parties to the dispute. I appeal to the international community to support it. Seventy-three years is long enough to wait for the two countries.

“From a Kashmir perspective, it seems we have both India and Pakistan, who are unable to leap into the present and future,” Wahid added.

Related

Special
World
Illegally imported Iranian fruit upsets Pakistan apple cart

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: The 99% Invisible City
Unsuited to new era? Fate of formal fashion hangs by a thread
OPEC+ says it will ensure oil prices do not plunge again
Chinese scrutiny increases investment risk of ‘beast’ Ant
Greece blames Turkey for holding foreign minister’s plane

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.