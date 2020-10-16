You are here

  • Home
  • Abdullah bin Zayed receives coronavirus vaccine

Abdullah bin Zayed receives coronavirus vaccine

Al-Nahyan tweeted an image of himself receiving the trial vaccine. (Twitter)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nq77f

Updated 16 October 2020
Arab News

Abdullah bin Zayed receives coronavirus vaccine

  • Al-Nahyan tweeted an image of himself receiving the trial vaccine
  • Last month UAE issued emergency approval for the COVID-19 vaccine for frontline healthcare workers
Updated 16 October 2020
Arab News

ARAB NEWS
DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates’ Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan has received the coronavirus vaccine.
Al-Nahyan tweeted an image of himself receiving the trial vaccine with a caption saying “corona vaccination is our way to return to normal life.”

Last month, UAE issued emergency approval for the COVID-19 vaccine for frontline healthcare workers.
“The vaccine will be available to our first line of defense heroes who are at the highest risk of contracting the virus,” the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said.
The vaccine is compatible with the country’s laws, the country’s Minister of Health and Prevention Abdul Rahman Al-Owais, who was also the first to receive a vaccine, said.
Its effective and has resulted in a “strong response” by generated antibodies in trial volunteers, the health minister said.
The UAE has reported 1,412 new coronavirus cases on Friday, increasing total of infected people since the start of the pandemic to 112,849.
The health ministry also confirmed three more fatalities and 1,618 recoveries, bringing tolls to 455 deaths and 104,943 recovered patients.

Topics: Coronavirus Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan UAE United Arab Emirates

Related

Middle-East
UAE company nears end of Chinese Covid-19 vaccine trial
Update
Middle-East
Second human trials of Russian COVID-19 vaccine launched in UAE

Syrian Kurds free hundreds of Daesh militants as part of amnesty

Updated 16 October 2020
AP

Syrian Kurds free hundreds of Daesh militants as part of amnesty

  • Earlier this month, the Kurdish-led authority said it will allow Syrian citizens to leave a sprawling camp that houses tens of thousands of women and children, many of them linked to Daesh
Updated 16 October 2020
AP

BEIRUT: Kurdish-led authorities released on Thursday hundreds of militants from Daesh imprisoned in northern Syria, as part of a general amnesty in the region controlled by the US-backed fighters.
Amina Omar, the head of the Syrian National Council, told reporters that Daesh members who were released have “no blood on their hands” and have all repented joining Daesh at some point.
“They are people who can be reformed,” Omar said shortly before the men were freed.
The Syrian Democratic Council said the 631 prisoners were released Thursday while 253 others will have their terms cut in half. It said the amnesty and the release followed requests by tribal leaders in northeastern and eastern Syria.
Kurdish authorities currently operate more than two dozen detention facilities scattered across northeastern Syria, holding about 10,000 Daesh fighters. Among the detainees are some 2,000 foreigners whose home countries have refused to repatriate them, including about 800 Europeans.
Daesh — which at the height of its power in 2014 controlled a third of both Iraq and Syria — lost its last sliver of land last year when the US-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces captured the eastern Syrian village of Baghouz.
Since then, the extremists have gone underground, carrying out hit-and-run attacks, mostly targeting Syrian government forces and the Kurdish-led fighters.
Earlier this month, the Kurdish-led authority said it will allow Syrian citizens to leave a sprawling camp that houses tens of thousands of women and children, many of them linked to Daesh.
Most of the detainees at Al-Hol camp are Syrian and Iraqi women and children. Another highly secured tent settlement that is part of the camp is known as the Annex and is home to some 10,000 hard-line Daesh supporters from other countries.
The overpopulated camp is home to a total of 65,000 people and has been a burden to the Syrian Democratic Forces and the Kurdish police in charge of security at the facility. Crime rates have been high inside the camp and some of the women have tried to escape.
Over the past 10 days dozens of families have left the camp.

Topics: Middle East Syria Kurds Daesh al-hol camp

Related

Middle-East
RAF destroys Daesh cell in Iraq
World
UK Daesh ‘Beatles’ group set to be represented by #MeToo lawyers

Latest updates

French-Algerian bodybuilder dedicates tournament win to homeland, Arab world
Man decapitated near Paris, anti-terror probe under way
‘Something close’ to genocide in China’s Xinjiang, says US security adviser
Syrian Kurds free hundreds of Daesh militants as part of amnesty
US judge refuses to dismiss lawsuit against brother of Qatari Emir

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.