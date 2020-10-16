You are here

Man decapitated near Paris, anti-terror probe under way

French anti-terror prosecutors said Friday they were investigating an assault in which a man was decapitated on the outskirts of Paris. (AFP/File Photo)
PARIS: French anti-terror prosecutors said Friday they were investigating an assault in which a man was decapitated on the outskirts of Paris and the attacker shot by police.
The attack happened at around 5 p.m. (1500 GMT) near a school in Conflans Saint-Honorine, a western suburb of the French capital.
Prosecutors said they were treating the incident as “a murder linked to a terrorist organisation.”
Police arrived at the scene after receiving a call about a suspicious individual loitering near the school, a police source said.
There they found the dead man and, 200 metres further, sighted the suspect armed with a knife-like weapon who threatened them.
They opened fire and injured him severely, the source said. Other reports suggested the attacker was shot dead by police.
The scene has been cordoned off and a bomb disposal unit dispatched because of the suspected presence of an explosives vest, the source said.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, on a visit to Morocco, is returning to Paris immediately after talking with Prime Minister Jean Castex and President Emmanuel Macron, his office said.

‘Something close’ to genocide in China’s Xinjiang, says US security adviser

‘Something close’ to genocide in China’s Xinjiang, says US security adviser

  • Robert O’Brien: ‘The Chinese are literally shaving the heads of Uighur women and making hair products and sending them to the United States’
  • Mike Pompeo labeled as ‘shocking’ and ‘disturbing’ reports of forced sterilization, forced abortion and coercive family planning against Muslims in Xinjiang
WASHINGTON: The US national security adviser said on Friday that China was perpetrating “something close to” a genocide with its treatment of Muslims in its Xinjiang region.
“If not a genocide, something close to it going on in Xinjiang,” Robert O’Brien told an online event hosted by the Aspen Institute, while highlighting other Chinese crackdowns including one on Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement.
The United States has denounced China’s treatment of Uighur and other minority Muslims in Xinjiang and imposed sanctions on officials it blames for abuses. It has not, though, so far termed Beijing’s actions genocide, a designation that would have significant legal implications and require stronger action against China.
The United Nations estimates that more than a million Muslims have been detained in Xinjiang and activists say crimes against humanity and genocide are taking place there. China has denied any abuses and says its camps in the region provide vocational training and help fight extremism.
O’Brien referred to seizures by US customs of “massive numbers” of hair products made with human hair from Xinjiang.
“The Chinese are literally shaving the heads of Uighur women and making hair products and sending them to the United States,” he said.
US Customs and Border Protection said in June it had detained a shipment originating in Xinjiang of hair products and accessories suspected of being forced-labor products made with human hair.
In June, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo labeled as “shocking” and “disturbing” reports that China was using forced sterilization, forced abortion and coercive family planning against Muslims in Xinjiang.
He said last month Washington was considering the language it would use to describe what is happening in the region but added: “When the United States speaks about crimes against humanity or genocide ... we’ve got to be very careful and very precise because it carries an enormous weight.”

