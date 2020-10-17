352 Yemenis released on second day of prisoner swap

You are here

Sat 17 Oct 2020 03:59 AST (Dated Thu 15 Oct 2020) Freed Saudi-led coalition prisoners pray as they arrive after their release in a prisoner swap, at Sayoun airport in Yemen on October 15, 2020. (REUTERS/Ali Owidha)
A Houthi prisoner is carried into a plane to be transported to Sanaa airport as he is released by the Arab coalition in a prisoner swap, at Sayoun airport in Yemen on October 15, 2020. (REUTERS/Ali Owidha)
Freed Arab coalition prisoners wave as they arrive after their release in a prisoner swap, at Sayoun airport in Yemen on October 15, 2020. (REUTERS/Ali Owidha)
Saeed Al-Batati

  • The exchange of prisoners was brokered by the International Committee of the Red Cross
Saeed Al-Batati

ALMUKALLA: At least five planes managed by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Friday ferried 352 prisoners to Yemeni airports in the last phase of a major prisoner swap, the ICRC, local officials and residents said.

The ICRC said its planes transferred 1,056 former prisoners over two days on several flights between Aden, Sanaa and Seiyun airports.

“We’re happy to see the completion of the release and transfer of 1,056 former detainees, which was carried out with the Yemen Red Crescent and the Saudi Red Crescent Authority,” the ICRC said. “We’re encouraged by this success and hope that it leads to more steps toward the transfer and release of more detainees in the future.”   

Majed Fadhail, deputy minister of human rights, told Arab News that 151 government prisoners were traded with 201 Houthis on the second day of the operation.

A day earlier, the Yemeni government traded 470 Houthis with 221 of its prisoners, including five journalists, in addition to 15 Saudis and four Sudanese, under a UN-sponsored deal. The two-day operation was described by the UN envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, as the largest of “its kind in the history of the conflict in Yemen.”

Official media reported on Thursday that Yemen’s President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi ordered necessary medical services for some of the released. At the same time, hundreds gathered on Friday in the government-controlled cities of Aden and Seiyun to welcome the freed prisoners. Several large buses carrying dozens of former abductees forced their way into a large number of people who were carrying the Yemeni flag and flowers.

Topics: Houthi militia Yemen prisoner swap

First lady makes debut appearance on Omani women’s day

Updated 31 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

First lady makes debut appearance on Omani women’s day

Updated 31 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Oman’s first lady made her first appearance on Saturday when she bestowed royal awards to a number of women on the country’s women’s day.
Ahad bint Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Busaidiyah hosted a ceremony at the Seeb Palace during which she awarded the Royal Commendation Medal to several women.


Among the recipients of the award was the Omani Ministry of Health’s Undersecretary for Administrative, Financial, and Planning Affairs Dr. Fatima Mohammed Al-Ajmi.

Topics: Oman Ahad bint Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Busaidiyah

