You are here

  • Home
  • Melbourne closer to easing coronavirus restrictions

Melbourne closer to easing coronavirus restrictions

Melbourne’s current restrictions include a two-hour exercise limit within 5 kilometers of work or home. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mnjrc

Updated 17 October 2020
AP

Melbourne closer to easing coronavirus restrictions

  • The state’s coronavirus death toll remains at 816 and the Australian total is 904
  • Current restrictions include a two-hour exercise limit within 5 kilometers of work or home
Updated 17 October 2020
AP

MELBOURNE: Australia’s Victoria state has reported just one new case of COVID-19 and no deaths as the city of Melbourne moves closer toward the easing of some lifestyle restrictions.
The state’s coronavirus death toll remains at 816 and the Australian total is 904.
Melbourne residents are expecting COVID-19 restrictions to be eased on Sunday but it is unclear how much freedom will be regained.
Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews has indicated the changes would be more “in the social space,” prompting pleas from business operators for relief from restrictions that once included an overnight curfew.
Current restrictions include a two-hour exercise limit within 5 kilometers of work or home and mandatory face masks covering the mouth and nose when a person leaves their home.

Topics: Melbourne Australia Coronavirus

Related

World
Melbourne eases lockdown, schools, work resume
World
Dozens held in Melbourne for flouting stay-at-home-orders

Muslim World League leader condemns ‘horrific terrorist attack’ in French suburb

Updated 8 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

Muslim World League leader condemns ‘horrific terrorist attack’ in French suburb

  • Al-Issa said acts of violence and terrorism were considered as crimes in all religions
  • Al-Issa stressed the importance of making every effort to fight terrorism and uproot its evil
Updated 8 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

MAKKAH: Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, the head of the Muslim World League (MWL), has condemned the beheading of a French history teacher, Samuel Paty, 47, in a Paris suburb on Friday night.

Al-Issa said acts of violence and terrorism were considered as crimes in all religions and were classified as the highest level of criminal aggression.

He stressed the importance of making every effort to fight terrorism and uproot its evil, including defeating the extremist ideology that encourages such crimes.

He called on France to maintain the country’s diverse character that builds its strength and unity.

He also called on the country’s leaders to stand as one against all forms of terror and continue their efforts to eradicate anything that would undermine its security and stability.

Al-Issa concluded by expressing his condolences to the victim’s family and friends, as well as his students.

Topics: Muslim World League Samuel Paty France crime

Related

World
Suspect in teacher’s assault in France was Chechen teen

Latest updates

Malaysia Airlines restructuring talks prolonged, CEO tells staff
Muslim World League leader condemns ‘horrific terrorist attack’ in French suburb
Alicia Keys dons Yousef Al-Jasmi bodysuit for glittering performance
Iran’s coronavirus death toll passes 30,000
Kim Kardashian celebrates 190 million Instagram followers in Amina Muaddi heels

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.