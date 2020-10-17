You are here

Malaysia Airlines restructuring talks prolonged, CEO tells staff

Malaysia’s national airline is seeking to restructure its business after the coronavirus pandemic forced it to slash its operations. (AFP)
Updated 17 October 2020
Reuters

  • Malaysia’s national airline is seeking to restructure its business after the coronavirus pandemic forced it to slash its operations
SINGAPORE: Malaysia Airlines’ parent firm is still holding negotiations with lessors and creditors over a restructuring plan to keep the airline afloat, but the talks are taking “longer than expected,” according to a staff memo seen by Reuters.
“The negotiations are still ongoing and taking longer than the planned timeline, but we are gaining encouraging traction from the lessors and creditors thus far,” Izham Ismail, CEO of Malaysia Airlines and group CEO of parent firm Malaysia Aviation Group, said in a memo to staff on Oct 16.
In response to a Reuters query, Malaysia Aviation Group, owned by state fund Khazanah, said in an email on Saturday that it is “continuing discussions with creditors on its ongoing restructuring exercise.”
Malaysia’s national airline is seeking to restructure its business after the coronavirus pandemic forced it to slash its operations.
Reuters reported last week that a group of lessors had rejected the restructuring plan that involved steep discounts, bringing the carrier closer to a showdown over its future.
In the memo to staff, Ismail assured them that Malaysian Aviation Group’s restructuring exercise “is still work in progress.”

India warns Amazon, Flipkart over country of origin rule amid tensions with China

  • A push for strict enforcement of the rule has come amid tensions between India and China
  • New Delhi has banned 177 Chinese mobile applications since June
MUMBAI: The Indian government has warned Amazon.com’s local unit and Walmart’s Flipkart that sellers on their platforms are not complying with a rule requiring that a product’s country of origin be specified.
A push for strict enforcement of the rule has come amid tensions between India and China following a border skirmish which began in June, and is part of India’s efforts to cut down on Chinese-made imports.
The two e-commerce firms have been given 15 days to explain the lapses or action will be taken against them, according to an Oct. 16 letter addressed to the companies from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs and seen by Reuters.
It did not specify what action may be taken, referring only to a legal act that has provisions for fines.
Representatives for Amazon and Flipkart did not immediately respond to Reuters requests seeking comment outside regular business hours.
In addition to enforcing the country of origin rule, New Delhi has also banned 177 Chinese mobile applications since June while Chinese goods in ports have faced extra scrutiny and delays.
Amazon has often faced regulatory challenges in India. Last year, the government enforced strict rules for foreign investment in e-commerce which forced the US retail giant to rework its business structures and strained ties between New Delhi and Washington.
In January, the Competition Commission of India ordered an investigation into Amazon and Flipkart over alleged violations of competition law and certain discounting practices, which Amazon is challenging, according to court filings.

