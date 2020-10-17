Netflix to stream documentary on Saqqara archaeological find in Egypt

DUBAI: Netflix is set to release a documentary on the discovery of 59 sealed sarcophagi from the ancient necropolis of Saqqara, outside Cairo.

Archaeologists in Egypt announced one of the most dramatic finds in decades earlier this month and now Netflix has revealed it will stream a documentary on the find, titled “Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb.”

“After unearthing a tomb that had been untouched for 4,400 years, Egyptian archaeologists attempt to decipher the history of the extraordinary find,” the description on Netflix reads.

The mummified remains date back almost 2,500 years, with many more expected to be found in the coming months.

Saqqara, 32 kilometers south of the capital, is one of the world’s most important archaeological sites, designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in the 1970s. Part of the necropolis of Egypt’s ancient city of Memphis, it is famous for its 5,000-year-old Step pyramid of Djoser, which has recently undergone a $10 million restoration.

Directed by James Tovell and produced by Richard Bradley and Caterina Turroni, the documentary will follow the team’s work in the run up to the big find.