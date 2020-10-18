You are here

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Market awaits major OPEC+ meet

Faisal Faeq

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Market awaits major OPEC+ meet

  US crude oil inventories have dropped by 3.83 million barrels
Oil prices were relatively stable despite increasing pessimism and skepticism about the slow pace of the oil demand recovery. By the end of the week, prices had settled near the levels of a week earlier. Brent crude edged higher to $42.93 per barrel while WTI crude also ticked up to $40.88 per barrel. The spread between the pair narrowed to $2.05 per barrel.

The news of the week would in other circumstances have sent the price tumbling as a second wave of the virus in Europe triggered stronger distancing measures.

However the continuing efforts of OPEC+ producers helped to alleviate the downward pressure on prices despite some speculation that cohesion within the group was starting to fray ahead of the upcoming OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) meeting this week.

It will assess oil market conditions and output cuts compliance ahead of the OPEC+ meeting scheduled for the end of November.

That gathering will decide whether to ease the existing 7.7 million bpd of output cuts to 5.7 million bpd from January 2021 onward (as already agreed in April) or to keep the output cuts unchanged because of rising inventories levels.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation to assess current market conditions ahead of the next meeting and to emphasize continued cooperation between the countries.

Such cooperation has been extremely effective thus far in stabilizing oil markets during a frenetic period for the global economy.

The partnership between producers from inside and outside OPEC — a partnership in which the Kingdom and Russia played a leadership role — has been a big confidence booster for energy markets.

US crude oil exports hit a 14-month-low amid weak export demand, declining to 2.1 million bpd, which is alarmingly close to the levels of August 2019.

It suggests that US crude oil exports will further drop next year if prices fail to rise above close to the $40 mark and if the pandemic continues to cripple economies, which could lead to an oil surplus next year. 

The latest EIA data showed that US crude oil inventories have dropped by 3.82 million barrels but still remain about 10 percent above the five-year average.

Poll sees China economy picking up pace in Q3

Poll sees China economy picking up pace in Q3

  Consumer spending gradually increasing as coronavirus fears ease
BEIJING: China’s economic recovery gathered pace in the third quarter, according to a poll of analysts, with consumer spending gradually picking up as coronavirus fears eased, helping a wider rebound spurred by investment and exports.

Growth in July-September is expected to come in at 5.2 percent when official data is released on Monday, bringing the world’s second-largest economy closer to last year’s 6.1 percent annual expansion, even as countries around the world struggle to contain the deadly pandemic.

With the virus now largely under control in China, most social distancing measures have been removed — and consumers have streamed back into restaurants and malls, hopped on flights and trains for domestic holidays and packed tourist districts.

AFP’s survey, involving analysts from 13 institutions, also forecast full-year growth of 2.3 percent, slightly above the International Monetary Fund’s forecast, which tagged China as the only major economy likely to expand this year.

“China’s stimulus has differed from that of much of the region with its focus on the industrial sector and construction, rather than for small and medium-sized enterprises or direct payments to the unemployed,” said Moody’s Analytics economist Xu Xiaochun.

“Thus, China’s rapid recovery is led by goods-producing industries and export shipments.”

Nathan Chow of DBS Bank added that the biggest boost came from investments, especially those driven by the government, while overseas demand has also improved. 

While consumer spending has lagged behind, it is catching up “at least among middle- and upper-income households,” and retail sales are nearing their levels of late 2019, Xu said.

But economists maintained that growth will be modest and driven mostly by production rather than services, adding that lingering uncertainty has led to an increase in savings.

HSBC analysts added in a recent report that China’s recovery has been “highly uneven,” stressing a rebound in the private sector will be “essential for a sustainable economic recovery.”

Economists warned, however, that a sharp rebound is unlikely for Chinese consumer demand given the anxiety surrounding the virus, while global tensions are also weighing on the external market.

Tommy Wu, lead economist at Oxford Economics, said that analysts are still “waiting for signs of a more significant improvement in employment, which will underpin consumption.”

Consumers will remain wary about buying large amounts of goods and services during economic uncertainty, while “the external market is not likely to help the Chinese economy either,” said Raphie Hayat, senior economist at Rabobank.

“China’s tensions with several countries are increasing, while some of its trading partners are experiencing second wave outbreaks of the virus.”

This could boost certain exports such as protective equipment and electronics but the effect will “likely be more than offset by generally weaker external demand,” he said.

Wu said that the pace of recovery is likely to slow in the last three months of the year, as credit to real estate and infrastructure investment decelerates.

