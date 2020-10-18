You are here

  • 5 soldiers dead, 17 missing in Vietnam after second big landslide in days

5 soldiers dead, 17 missing in Vietnam after second big landslide in days

This picture taken on October 18, 2020 and released by the Vietnam News Agency on October 18, 2020 shows military personnel searching for missing soldiers at the site of a landslide in central Vietnam’s Quang Tri province. (AFP)
AFP

  • Heavy rain has pounded the region for more than a week
  • Rocks rained down on the barracks of a military station in Quang Tri province
HANOI: Five soldiers are dead and a frantic search is under way for 17 others after a huge landslide hit central Vietnam on Sunday, as the country battles its worst flooding in years.
Heavy rain has pounded the region for more than a week and at least 64 people have been killed in floods and landslides, according to Vietnam’s disaster management authority, with concerns mounting that waters could rise further.
Rocks rained down on the barracks of a military station in Quang Tri province, with 22 soldiers believed to have been buried underneath thick mud, according to the government’s official website.
“From 2am, there have been four to five landslides, exploding like bombs and it feels like the whole mountain is about to collapse,” said local official Ha Ngoc Duong, according to the VnExpress news site.
General Phan Van Giang, the army’s chief of general staff, warned there could be further landslides in the area and said rescuers needed to find a safer way to access the site.
Five bodies have been recovered so far, state media added.
It comes just days after 13 members of a rescue team were found dead after a failed attempt to save workers from a hydropower plant engulfed by a landslide.
The bodies of two employees at the plant have been found but 15 are still missing.
River levels in Quang Tri had reached their highest in two decades, state media said. The disaster management authority raised its risk alert warning to the second highest level on Sunday, warning of further flooding and landslides.
Vietnam is prone to natural disasters and regularly suffers more than a dozen storms each year, often bringing flooding and landslides.
More than 130 people were reported dead or missing in natural disasters around the country last year, the General Statistics Office said.

Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of violating humanitarian truce

Updated 18 October 2020
AFP

Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of violating humanitarian truce

  • Yerevan’s defense ministry spokeswoman said Azerbaijan had fired artillery shells and rockets in the early hours of Sunday
  • Saturday’s cease-fire followed a major escalation that saw a missile strike kill 13 people including small children in the Azerbaijani city of Ganja
Updated 18 October 2020
AFP

STEPANAKERT: Armenia on Sunday accused Azerbaijan of violating a fresh humanitarian truce aimed at halting weeks of fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region that has claimed hundreds of lives.
Yerevan’s defense ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said on Twitter that Azerbaijan had fired artillery shells and rockets in the early hours of Sunday, just minutes after the cease-fire went into effect from midnight (2000 GMT).
There was no immediate reaction from Azerbaijan.
Saturday’s cease-fire followed a major escalation that saw a missile strike kill 13 people including small children in the Azerbaijani city of Ganja, for which President Ilham Aliyev vowed to take “revenge.”
A previous truce brokered by Russia to allow the warring sides to exchange prisoners and bodies and begin “substantive” talks quickly broke down, with both accusing each other of violations.
Azerbaijan and the Armenian separatists who control its Karabakh region have been locked in a bitter impasse over the fate of the mountainous province since a war in the 1990s that left 30,000 people dead.
Clashes erupted again three weeks ago and have killed at least 700 people, threatened to draw in regional powers Russia and Turkey, and raised alarm over the failure of a decades-long international mediation.
The real death toll is probably much higher since Azerbaijan has not published fatalities among its soldiers.
With neither side making decisive gains — and a smokescreen of claims and counter-claims of victory blurring events on the frontline — there is no telling when the fighting will end.
The latest cease-fire came after Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev vowed to take revenge on Armenia after a missile strike killed 13 people including small children in the city of Ganja.
The early hours attack, which also saw a strike on the nearby strategic city of Mingecevir, came hours after Azerbaijani forces shelled Stepanakert, the capital of the ethnic Armenian separatist region.
The explosions in Ganja levelled a row of houses and left more than 45 people injured in an attack Aliyev described as “a war crime.”
He said his army would “take revenge on the battlefield” and promised to capture Karabakh by driving out Armenian forces “like dogs.”
Prosecutors said that as the result of the attack on Ganjia 13 people died including small children.
An AFP team in Ganja saw rows of houses turned to rubble by the strike, which shattered walls and ripped roofs off buildings in the surrounding streets.
“We were sleeping and suddenly we heard the blast. The door, glass, everything shattered over us,” said Durdana Mammadova, 69, who was standing on the street at daybreak because her house was destroyed.
Nagorno-Karabakh’s military said for its part that Azerbaijani forces had stepped up their attacks on Friday across the front, shelling Stepanakert and a nearby town.
On Saturday, Karabakh separatist leader Arayik Harutyunyan had said before the truce took effect that “intensive fighting” continued “along the entire line of defense.”
The EU on Saturday condemned the strikes on Ganja and said the original cease-fire deal “must be fully respected without delay.”
“All targeting of civilians and civilian installations by either party must stop,” said a spokesperson for EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell.
Turkey, a staunch ally of Azerbaijan and widely accused of supplying mercenaries to bolster Baku’s forces, said the strikes were a war crime and called on the international community to denounce them.
Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway region of Azerbaijan mainly inhabited by ethnic Armenians and backed by Yerevan, has been the scene of deadly clashes since September 27.
It has remained under separatist Armenian control since a 1994 cease-fire ended the post-Soviet conflict.

