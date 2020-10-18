Georges Hobeika proves his gowns are coveted the world over

DUBAI: Lebanese couturier Georges Hobeika has proven yet again that his designs are coveted the world over, with leading ladies from the US, to Paris and China’s Hunan region showing off his gowns in recent days.

First up was US singer and actress Jennifer Hudson, who was photographed in Los Angeles for Entertainment Weekly wearing a pastel number from Hobeika’s Spring/Summer 2020 couture collection.

The gown featured a lilac tulle skirt, topped with a mint green neckline and flowing tulle cape in the same fresh shade.

Over in Paris, German influencer Leonie Hanne treated her 2.7 million followers to a video in which she can be spotted wearing one of Hobeika’s glamorous creations, also from his Spring/Summer 2020 couture collection.

The trend-setter filmed herself posing in a Parisian hotel room in an array of spots — from standing on the bed, heels and all, to draped in a bathtub — all while wearing a sunshine yellow ballgown.

“That feeling when wearing a stunning dress,” she captioned the video.

The ruffled, tiered skirt and oversized, asymmetrical frill on the neckline make this dress worthy of even the most glittering red carpet, but the influencer had to settle for her luxurious hotel suite given the international lull in fashion events.

That wasn’t the case in China over the weekend, however. Actress Guan Xiaotong managed to hit the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the China Golden Eagle TV Art Festival on Oct. 16 in Hunan Province wearing an ice blue gown by the Lebanese fashion house.

Sparkling embroidered flowers adorn the pleated tulle skirt, topped by a nude bodice in the show-stopping gown that also hails from the same collection.

Hobeika’s Spring/Summer 2020 couture collection was unveiled in Paris in January and is a reflection of the designer’s favorite inspirations — “the force of nature,” “the ecstasy of freedom” and the “philosophy of entertainment” — according to the show notes.

The collection also came with exquisite, well-placed embroidery in a rich palette of neutrals and playful tones, as well as luxurious materials such as satin duchesse and silk chiffon — elements that have made the Baskinta-born designer revered by the royals and red carpet stars that make up his loyal clientele.

Indeed, celebrities constantly turn to Hobeika to dress them in his creations for some of their most important events. Case in point: Singer-turned-actress Jennifer Lopez who chose an elegant off-the-shoulder black gown for the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards and before that, a cream-colored, backless gown encrusted with gems at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards.