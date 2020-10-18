You are here

Georges Hobeika proves his gowns are coveted the world over

Updated 18 October 2020
DUBAI: Lebanese couturier Georges Hobeika has proven yet again that his designs are coveted the world over, with leading ladies from the US, to Paris and China’s Hunan region showing off his gowns in recent days.

First up was US singer and actress Jennifer Hudson, who was photographed in Los Angeles for Entertainment Weekly wearing a pastel number from Hobeika’s Spring/Summer 2020 couture collection.

The gown featured a lilac tulle skirt, topped with a mint green neckline and flowing tulle cape in the same fresh shade.

Over in Paris, German influencer Leonie Hanne treated her 2.7 million followers to a video in which she can be spotted wearing one of Hobeika’s glamorous creations, also from his Spring/Summer 2020 couture collection.

The trend-setter filmed herself posing in a Parisian hotel room in an array of spots — from standing on the bed, heels and all, to draped in a bathtub — all while wearing a sunshine yellow ballgown.



That feeling when wearing a stunning dress...

“That feeling when wearing a stunning dress,” she captioned the video.  

The ruffled, tiered skirt and oversized, asymmetrical frill on the neckline make this dress worthy of even the most glittering red carpet, but the influencer had to settle for her luxurious hotel suite given the international lull in fashion events.

That wasn’t the case in China over the weekend, however. Actress Guan Xiaotong managed to hit the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the China Golden Eagle TV Art Festival on Oct. 16 in Hunan Province wearing an ice blue gown by the Lebanese fashion house.

Sparkling embroidered flowers adorn the pleated tulle skirt, topped by a nude bodice in the show-stopping gown that also hails from the same collection.

Hobeika’s Spring/Summer 2020 couture collection was unveiled in Paris in January and is a reflection of the designer’s favorite inspirations — “the force of nature,” “the ecstasy of freedom” and the “philosophy of entertainment” — according to the show notes.

The collection also came with exquisite, well-placed embroidery in a rich palette of neutrals and playful tones, as well as luxurious materials such as satin duchesse and silk chiffon — elements that have made the Baskinta-born designer revered by the royals and red carpet stars that make up his loyal clientele.

Indeed, celebrities constantly turn to Hobeika to dress them in his creations for some of their most important events. Case in point: Singer-turned-actress Jennifer Lopez who chose an elegant off-the-shoulder black gown for the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards and before that, a cream-colored, backless gown encrusted with gems at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards.

First Saudi woman to singlehandedly nab a Guinness World Record revealed

Artist Ohud Abdullah Almalki has become the first Saudi woman to achieve a Guinness World Record title singlehandedly with her coffee painting. (Supplied)
DUBAI: Artist Ohud Abdullah Almalki has become the first Saudi woman to achieve a Guinness World Record title singlehandedly with her impressive feat — the largest coffee painting in the world using expired granules, illustrating seven leading figures of Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

This painting is called Naseej 1, and it is spread over 220.968 square meters, 15.84 meters long, and 13.95 meters wide. It is made out of seven connected cotton cloths.

Almalki used approximately 4.5 kg of expired coffee powder and painted all the figures in hues of brown, mixing the coffee powder with water. The edges are done in the “Sadu” style that is a traditional Bedouin decoration style.

“It took me 45 days of continuous work to complete, under the watchful eyes of two witnesses, video recording and drone footage,” Almalki said, according to a press release. “My aim is to remind the world of the centuries-old entente between the two nations.”

The impressive painting features the late King Abdulaziz bin Abdul Rahman and the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, as well as King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

“This tremendous feat would have been impossible without the support of the people around me. I wish this will contribute to empowering the women in Saudi Arabia and beyond,” the artist added.

