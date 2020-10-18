Prisoner who fought London Daesh attacker to have sentence reduced

LONDON: A convicted murderer who confronted Daesh terrorist Usman Khan during last year’s London Bridge attack is to have his sentence reduced.

Steven Gallant has been granted the royal prerogative of murder, a rare tool of British law that allows for the absolution for a convicted murderer.

It is not a pardon, but his 17-year sentence will be reduced by 10 months. He was on day release during the attack last November, and could apply for parole in June next year.

Gallant was convicted for the murder of firefighter Barrie Jackson, who was attacked outside of a pub in northern England. Gallant targeted Jackson after he was acquitted for the attempted murder of a 64-year-old prostitute.

At the time of his death, Jackson was preparing to attend court to give evidence regarding an accusation of intimidating witnesses to his assault on Rosaleena Capell.

Jackson’s family have backed the decision to free the murderer early. His son Jack said: “I have mixed emotions — but what happened at London Bridge goes to show the reality that people can change.” He added that he would not rule out meeting Gallant.

On the day of the attack last year, Khan was alongside Gallant at a prisoner rehabilitation conference called Learning Together.

When Khan brandished two knives and attacked organizers Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones, Gallant used an ornamental narwhal tusk from the venue as a weapon.

He chased Khan out of the building and onto the bridge, where Khan was shot dead by police after he revealed what appeared to be an explosive vest, but later turned out to be a decoy.

Following the attack, Gallant said he “didn’t hesitate” to confront Khan. “I could tell something was wrong and had to help. I saw injured people. Khan was stood in the foyer with two large knives in his hands. He was a clear danger to all,” he said.

Referring to his murder conviction, Gallant said: “It is right I was handed a severe penalty for my actions. Once I’d accepted my punishment, I decided to seek help. When you go to prison, you lose control of your life. Bettering yourself becomes one of the few things you can do while reducing the existing burden on society.”

Neil Hudgell, Gallant’s solicitor, said: “Steve feels a debt of gratitude to all those who helped him to achieve a royal prerogative of mercy. He is passionate about using his knowledge and experiences to help others steer away from crime.”