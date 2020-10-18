You are here

  • Home
  • Prisoner who fought London Daesh attacker to have sentence reduced

Prisoner who fought London Daesh attacker to have sentence reduced

A convicted murderer who confronted Daesh terrorist Usman Khan during last year’s London Bridge attack is to have his sentence reduced. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6a2hj

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Prisoner who fought London Daesh attacker to have sentence reduced

  • It is not a pardon, but his 17-year sentence will be reduced by 10 months
  • Gallant was on day release during the attack last November, and could apply for parole in June next year
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A convicted murderer who confronted Daesh terrorist Usman Khan during last year’s London Bridge attack is to have his sentence reduced.
Steven Gallant has been granted the royal prerogative of murder, a rare tool of British law that allows for the absolution for a convicted murderer.
It is not a pardon, but his 17-year sentence will be reduced by 10 months. He was on day release during the attack last November, and could apply for parole in June next year.
Gallant was convicted for the murder of firefighter Barrie Jackson, who was attacked outside of a pub in northern England. Gallant targeted Jackson after he was acquitted for the attempted murder of a 64-year-old prostitute.
At the time of his death, Jackson was preparing to attend court to give evidence regarding an accusation of intimidating witnesses to his assault on Rosaleena Capell.
Jackson’s family have backed the decision to free the murderer early. His son Jack said: “I have mixed emotions — but what happened at London Bridge goes to show the reality that people can change.” He added that he would not rule out meeting Gallant.
On the day of the attack last year, Khan was alongside Gallant at a prisoner rehabilitation conference called Learning Together.
When Khan brandished two knives and attacked organizers Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones, Gallant used an ornamental narwhal tusk from the venue as a weapon.
He chased Khan out of the building and onto the bridge, where Khan was shot dead by police after he revealed what appeared to be an explosive vest, but later turned out to be a decoy.
Following the attack, Gallant said he “didn’t hesitate” to confront Khan. “I could tell something was wrong and had to help. I saw injured people. Khan was stood in the foyer with two large knives in his hands. He was a clear danger to all,” he said.
Referring to his murder conviction, Gallant said: “It is right I was handed a severe penalty for my actions. Once I’d accepted my punishment, I decided to seek help. When you go to prison, you lose control of your life. Bettering yourself becomes one of the few things you can do while reducing the existing burden on society.”
Neil Hudgell, Gallant’s solicitor, said: “Steve feels a debt of gratitude to all those who helped him to achieve a royal prerogative of mercy. He is passionate about using his knowledge and experiences to help others steer away from crime.”

Topics: London Bridge attack Steven Gallant Usman Khan Daesh

Related

World
London Bridge attacker had been convicted of terrorism offenses but released last year

Ireland to impose nationwide COVID-19 curbs on Monday

Updated 57 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

Ireland to impose nationwide COVID-19 curbs on Monday

  • On Saturday, Ireland broke its record for the number of cases recorded in a single day for the fourth time in the space of a week
Updated 57 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

DUBLIN: Ireland will bring in “decisive” nationwide COVID-19 restrictions on Monday but will stop short of reintroducing the kind of lockdown imposed earlier this year, Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said on Sunday.
The government rejected a recommendation by health chiefs two weeks ago to jump Level 5, the highest level of COVID-19 curbs, and instead tightened restrictions in a varied regional approach that Harris said was no longer sufficient.
On Saturday, Ireland broke its record for the number of cases recorded in a single day for the fourth time in the space of a week, bringing cases per 100,000 people in the past 14 days to 232, the 12th highest rate among the 31 countries monitored by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.
“The government will act tomorrow, the action will be decisive and it will be nationwide action,” Harris, who was the health minister during one of Europe’s strictest lockdowns from the end of March to mid-May, told national broadcaster RTE.
“Tomorrow we will have to bring in more restrictions. Level 3 has not worked ... I don’t want to be pedantic about the phrase lockdown but I don’t think that’s exactly where we’re going but there will certainly be more restrictions.”
The government moved three counties on its open border with Northern Ireland, which is harder hit by COVID-19, to Level 4 of its five-step framework on Wednesday and banned most visits to homes across the country. The other 23 counties are on Level 3, which bans all indoor restaurant dining.
Under Level 4, only essential retail can stay open, although the government has broadened that category since March. Under level 5, people would be asked to stay at home, other than to exercise within 5 km, and restaurants can only operate a take away and delivery service.
“In relation to businesses, we’re trying to get the balance right here. We want to keep as much open as we can but we can’t prolong the inevitable either ... What government is trying to do is try to find that landing spot,” Harris said.

Topics: Ireland Coronavirus

Related

World
Ireland bans large gatherings until end of August
Business & Economy
Gradual Irish economic recovery has begun, finance minster says

Latest updates

Prisoner who fought London Daesh attacker to have sentence reduced
Senior Palestinian official Erekat taken to Israeli hospital after COVID-19 condition worsens
Number of new COVID-19 infections in Saudi Arabia falls with 348 recorded
Ireland to impose nationwide COVID-19 curbs on Monday
First Saudi woman to singlehandedly nab a Guinness World Record revealed

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.