You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia announces death of Prince Nawaf bin Saad bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud

Saudi Arabia announces death of Prince Nawaf bin Saad bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud

Short Url

https://arab.news/762gx

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces death of Prince Nawaf bin Saad bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud

  • The funeral prayers were held on Tuesday in the Kingdom’s capital, Riyadh
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has announced the death of Prince Nawaf bin Saad bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, state news agency SPA reported.
The funeral prayers were held on Tuesday in the Kingdom’s capital, Riyadh.
Jordan’s King Abdullah offered his condolences to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, the royal family and the people of Saudi Arabia, state news agency Petra reported.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia first in Arab world for issuing scientific papers on virus
Saudi Arabia
Saudi W20 presidency ‘extraordinary,’ says Australia head

New Saudi ambassadors take their oaths before king

Updated 21 October 2020
SPA

New Saudi ambassadors take their oaths before king

  • Kingdom’s new permanent representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation also sworn in
Updated 21 October 2020
SPA

NEOM: King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman observed on Tuesday as 11 new Saudi ambassadors took their oaths of office during a virtual ceremony.

They are: Saad bin Abdulrahman Al-Ammar, the Kingdom’s envoy in Greece; Azzam Al-Qain (Spain); Abdulaziz Al-Saqr (Tunisia); Abdulkhaliq bin Rashid bin Rafiah (Hungary); Amaal Al-Mouallami (Norway); Ziyad Al-Attiyah (Netherlands); Faisal Al-Ghamdi (Nigeria); Haitham Al-Maliki (Mexico); Osama Al-Ahmadi (Bosnia and Herzegovina); Jamal Al-Madani (Uganda); and Mutrik Al-Ajaleen (the Maldives).

In addition, Saleh Al-Suhaibani took his oath as the permanent Saudi representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia announces death of Prince Nawaf bin Saad bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud
Navy chief who supervised bin Laden mission says he voted for Biden
New Saudi ambassadors take their oaths before king
The key role of data in the transformation of Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia first in Arab world for issuing scientific papers on virus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.