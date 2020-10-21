Saudi Arabia announces death of Prince Nawaf bin Saad bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud

New Saudi ambassadors take their oaths before king

NEOM: King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman observed on Tuesday as 11 new Saudi ambassadors took their oaths of office during a virtual ceremony.



They are: Saad bin Abdulrahman Al-Ammar, the Kingdom’s envoy in Greece; Azzam Al-Qain (Spain); Abdulaziz Al-Saqr (Tunisia); Abdulkhaliq bin Rashid bin Rafiah (Hungary); Amaal Al-Mouallami (Norway); Ziyad Al-Attiyah (Netherlands); Faisal Al-Ghamdi (Nigeria); Haitham Al-Maliki (Mexico); Osama Al-Ahmadi (Bosnia and Herzegovina); Jamal Al-Madani (Uganda); and Mutrik Al-Ajaleen (the Maldives).



In addition, Saleh Al-Suhaibani took his oath as the permanent Saudi representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

