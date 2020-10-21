Saudi Arabia announces death of Prince Nawaf bin Saad bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has announced the death of Prince Nawaf bin Saad bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, state news agency SPA reported.
The funeral prayers were held on Tuesday in the Kingdom’s capital, Riyadh.
Jordan’s King Abdullah offered his condolences to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, the royal family and the people of Saudi Arabia, state news agency Petra reported.
