Inaugural Global AI Summit opens virtually

DUBAI: The inaugural Global AI Summit, which bills itself as the premier platform for dialogue on artificial intelligence, opens virtually on Wednesday and brings together stakeholders from the world of academia, government and the private sector during the two-day event.
The Global AI Summit, organized by the Saudi Data & AI Authority (SDAIA) and G20 Saudi Secretariat honoring Saudi Arabia’s presidency of the international forum, will explore artificial intelligence’s role in the new global era and how its transformational potential can be deployed “to create a better future for all.”
The two-day virtual event will particularly tackle what artificial intelligence “means for policy and decision makers interested in leveraging the potential, for the good of humanity.”
Among the world’s leading CEOs, innovators and policymakers who will be at the event are: Abdullah Al-Swaha, Saudi Arabia’s minister of communications and information technology; Omar Sultan Al-Olama, the UAE minister of state for artificial intelligence; Masayoshi Son, the founder and CEO of SoftBank Group Corp; and Houlin Zhao, the secretary-general of the International Telecommunication Union.
#GlobalAISummit - Day 1 Livestream - AI for the Good of Humanity https://t.co/Q9FOviX5Rv
— Global AI Summit (@globalaisummit) October 21, 2020