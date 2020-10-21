You are here

Inaugural Global AI Summit opens virtually

The inaugural Global AI Summit brings together stakeholders from the world of academia, government and the private sector during the two-day event. (Global AI Summit)
  • World’s leading CEOs, innovators and policymakers to attend virtual event
DUBAI: The inaugural Global AI Summit, which bills itself as the premier platform for dialogue on artificial intelligence, opens virtually on Wednesday and brings together stakeholders from the world of academia, government and the private sector during the two-day event.

The Global AI Summit, organized by the Saudi Data & AI Authority (SDAIA) and G20 Saudi Secretariat honoring Saudi Arabia’s presidency of the international forum, will explore artificial intelligence’s role in the new global era and how its transformational potential can be deployed “to create a better future for all.”

The two-day virtual event will particularly tackle what artificial intelligence “means for policy and decision makers interested in leveraging the potential, for the good of humanity.”

Among the world’s leading CEOs, innovators and policymakers who will be at the event are: Abdullah Al-Swaha, Saudi Arabia’s minister of communications and information technology; Omar Sultan Al-Olama, the UAE minister of state for artificial intelligence; Masayoshi Son, the founder and CEO of SoftBank Group Corp; and Houlin Zhao, the secretary-general of the International Telecommunication Union.

 

  Ambitions for 2030 include training 20,000 data and AI specialists and the creation of 300 active data and AI startups
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia launched a national strategy on Wednesday to become a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and data by 2030, attracting more than $20 billion in foreign and local investments.

“Saudi Arabia wants to set the best example globally in using AI for the development of a nation,” Abdullah Bin Sharaf Alghamdi, president of the Saudi Data and AI Authority, said during his opening speech at the Global AI Summit announcing the launch of the National Strategy for Data and AI.

Alghamdi also touched on the Kingdom’s other AI and data ambitions for 2030 including training 20,000 data and AI specialists, and attracting the creation of 300 active data and AI startups.

“The strategy aims to make Saudi Arabia the place where the best of data and artificial intelligence is made reality… it sets the foundation and direction upon which we will unlock the potential of data and AI to fulfil our national transformation priorities and establish Saudi Arabia as a global hub for data and AI,” he said.

Alghamdi told participants that Saudi Arabia viewed the summit as an annual platform that would take a look at AI in a fresh and positive perspective that “elevates international collaboration over competition” which emphasizes on the potential benefits with the responsible application of artificial intelligence.

“AI’s potential has led to fierce competition between nations to claim global leadership… there has been an overly negative debate on the risks and dangers of AI,” he said.

The inaugural summit, which honors Saudi Arabia’s presidency of the G20, aims explore artificial intelligence’s role in the new global era and how its transformational potential can be deployed “to create a better future for all.”

Several major partnerships and initiatives are expected to be announced during the course of the two-day summit focused on accelerating AI for sustainable development in low- and middle-income countries, according to Alghamdi, for a more inclusive future and “no one is left is behind.”

