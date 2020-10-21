You are here

Saudi Arabia and World Bank to bring AI to developing nations

People attend the Global Al Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia October 21, 2020. (Reuters)
Guests attend the Global AI 2020 Summit in Riyadh on October 21, 2020. (AFP)
Guests attend the Global AI 2020 Summit in Riyadh on October 21, 2020. (@globalaisummit)
Zaynab Khojji

  • Officials said the partnership will help to fund, catalyze and advance AI for sustainable impact
  • It will also guide policy for AI innovation while focusing on addressing poverty, diseases and illiteracy
LONDON: Saudi Arabia and the World Bank announced on Wednesday a collaboration to make the world a better place with artificial intelligence (AI).
The partnership was announced at the Global AI Summit in Riyadh and aims to develop AI with economic leaders and developing nations.
It will build on Saudi Arabia’s expertise gained from the Kingdom’s AI related achievements and the World Bank’s experience in developing digital economy agendas, the summit heard.
Officials said the partnership will help to fund, catalyze and advance AI for sustainable impact. It will also guide policy for AI innovation while focusing on addressing poverty, diseases and illiteracy.

“We believe it’s very important that everyone should have access to AI. Every nation should be able to leverage and get the potential benefits from utilising AI,” the director of the Kingdom’s National Information Center Esam Al-Wagait said.
Al-Wagait described the World Bank collaboration as “beautiful,” and said that almost 70 percent of Vision 2030 goals are directly or indirectly linked to AI.
“We have the aspiration to take the leading role in helping other nations… I believe the result of this collaboration will be very beneficial to a lot of other countries and developing nations,” he said.
“We believe we can help those nations and the people of those nations to utilise AI for the betterment of society.”
The World Bank's Vice President for Infrastructure Makhtar Diop also praised the partnership.
“I am very glad that the World Bank is associated to the work that you are doing currently because we are seeing increasing demand through our client countries on the use of AI, and in all of our initiatives we are currently mainstreaming the use of AI,” Makhtar Diop said.

 

Saudi Arabia launches strategy to become global AI leader

Updated 21 October 2020
ROMMER M. BALABA

Saudi Arabia launches strategy to become global AI leader

  • Ambitions for 2030 include training 20,000 data and AI specialists and the creation of 300 active data and AI startups
Updated 21 October 2020
ROMMER M. BALABA

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia launched a national strategy on Wednesday to become a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and data by 2030, attracting more than $20 billion in foreign and local investments.

“Saudi Arabia wants to set the best example globally in using AI for the development of a nation,” Abdullah Bin Sharaf Alghamdi, president of the Saudi Data and AI Authority, said during his opening speech at the Global AI Summit announcing the launch of the National Strategy for Data and AI.

 

Alghamdi also touched on the Kingdom’s other AI and data ambitions for 2030 including training 20,000 data and AI specialists, and attracting the creation of 300 active data and AI startups.

“The strategy aims to make Saudi Arabia the place where the best of data and artificial intelligence is made reality… it sets the foundation and direction upon which we will unlock the potential of data and AI to fulfil our national transformation priorities and establish Saudi Arabia as a global hub for data and AI,” he said.

Alghamdi told participants that Saudi Arabia viewed the summit as an annual platform that would take a look at AI in a fresh and positive perspective that “elevates international collaboration over competition” which emphasizes on the potential benefits with the responsible application of artificial intelligence.

“AI’s potential has led to fierce competition between nations to claim global leadership… there has been an overly negative debate on the risks and dangers of AI,” he said.

The inaugural summit, which honors Saudi Arabia’s presidency of the G20, aims explore artificial intelligence’s role in the new global era and how its transformational potential can be deployed “to create a better future for all.”

Several major partnerships and initiatives are expected to be announced during the course of the two-day summit focused on accelerating AI for sustainable development in low- and middle-income countries, according to Alghamdi, for a more inclusive future and “no one is left is behind.”

