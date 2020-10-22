You are here

Iberdrola to forge $20bn US clean energy titan

Iberdrola’s 2021 deal will see its Avangrid energy business operating in 24 US states. (Shutterstock)
Reuters

  • Green energy targets and increasing investor interest in protecting the environment have buoyed Iberdrola
MADRID: Spain’s Iberdrola announced a deal worth $8.3 billion including debt on Wednesday, adding PNM Resources to its Avangrid business to create the third-largest US renewable energy operator.

Absorbing PNM into Avangrid will create an operator present in 24 states, Iberdrola said, and bring together firms with a combined market value topping $20 billion.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that the deal was being discussed.

PNM’s board unanimously approved the $4.3 billion offer to its shareholders of $50.3 per share, the filing said. Iberdrola expects the deal to close in 2021 and start boosting financial results from the first year.

Green energy targets and increasing investor interest in protecting the environment have buoyed Iberdrola and other renewables-focused utilities.

The pandemic has also seen US utilities look harder at consolidation to cut costs and spur investment.

Active in New Mexico and Texas, PNM gives Avangrid a route to expand its regulated business beyond the US northeast.

PNM could also benefit from Avangrid’s renewables experience as it works to cut emissions. A plan has now been approved to close its coal-fired San Juan plant in 2022, Iberdrola said.

Iberdrola said the merged company would have assets worth $40 billion, generate core earnings of around $2.5 billion and net profit of $850 million.

This is Iberdrola’s eighth deal this year as part of a €10 billion ($11.85 billion) investment drive of which it has already spent more than €6.6 billion. It has shopped for assets in France, Australia and Japan.

CEO Ignacio Galan said his strategy consisted of: “Friendly transactions, focused on regulated businesses and renewable energy, in countries with good credit ratings and legal and regulatory stability, offering opportunities for future growth.”

Separately on Wednesday, Iberdrola reported nine-month net profit growth of 4.7 percent and said it still expected growth of mid to high-single digit in 2020.

Topics: Iberdrola clean energy Spain

Algerian entrepreneurs to help diversify economy, minister tells World Economic Forum

Atique Naqvi

Algerian entrepreneurs to help diversify economy, minister tells World Economic Forum

  • Unemployment set to decline at the end of this year from 11 percent in 2019
  • ‘Algerian youth have turned COVID-19 solutions into viable business ideas’
DUBAI: Young innovators are helping diversify Algeria’s economy away from a reliance on oil and gas, a minister told the World Economic Forum’s virtual conference on Wednesday.

Despite COVID-19 challenges and a fall in new business registrations, the Algerian government is committed to promoting entrepreneurship, Yacine Oualid, Algeria’s Minister of Startups at the Ministry of Micro-Enterprises, Startups and the Knowledge Economy, said.

“The startups space is a big priority for our government. We have set up a new public fund and have initiated tax exemptions as we believe that startups and small businesses can boost employment in the country after the pandemic,” he said during a panel discussion titled “Global Jobs Outlook 2021: Scenarios for the Jobs Reset.”

Algeria’s unemployment rate was 11 percent at the end of 2019, but the minister expects the jobless figure to improve by the end of 2020.

“We have been successful in keeping new daily coronavirus cases below 200, and our government has not faced any roadblocks in rolling out several policy measures to boost the economy," he said.

“Our focus has been on improving our digital infrastructure and job creation. As a result, several new businesses have established themselves, providing health services and medical goods in recent months. The Algerian youth have turned COVID-19 solutions into viable business ideas.”

Oualid said that e-commerce offers major opportunities in North African markets as consumers shift online.

Regional startups will be key drivers of economic growth, creating most of the jobs in the region, he added.

This year has been disastrous for the global jobs market, with working incomes falling by 11 percent, or $3.5 trillion, in the past 10 months and further disruption likely, according to the International Labour Organization (ILO).

However, the Algerian government appears to be on the right track. Director-General of the ILO, Guy Ryder, who was also a panelist in the same discussion, believes that governments must not withdraw help at what is a critical juncture.

“If governments do pull back, either because resources are becoming limited or because they think it’s time to move people along, then we can expect a violent spike in open unemployment in the week and months ahead, and that is a very dangerous situation,” he said.

“It’s a long and difficult transition, and I would beware of letting people go and hitting the cliff, as it were.”

Ryder warned of “massive” dislocation in the labor market, saying: “We estimate that 495 million jobs will be lost by the middle of this year. There has been a massive hit to income from labor, down by more than 10 percent.

“That is why it is vital that we have this discussion about jobs not after the health emergency but now. We are going to have to build forward from a very dark place,” he said.

Topics: Algeria Yacine Oualid World Economic Forum

