King Salman appoints 13 judges to Supreme Court

Updated 22 October 2020
SPA

RIYADH: King Salman on Wednesday appointed 13 judges to the Supreme Court.
Justice Minister Walid Al-Samaani expressed his thanks and appreciation to the king and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their continuing support for the judiciary. The Kingdom is taking various measures to revolutionize its judicial system by introducing online services.
The ministry offers 120 services online through its web portal. The aim of these online services is to speed up official procedures and to reduce the use of paper to help protect the environment.
The ministry’s electronic services can be accessed on najiz.sa and its application for smart devices, as well as the verification application, to complete documentation procedures during or outside official office hours through certified notaries.
Services are offered in Arabic and English on the ministry’s telephone service 1950, or via email or on social media platforms.
The ministry said people within the Kingdom can call on 1950 and 920001950 has been reserved for those living abroad. They can also email [email protected].

 

Saudi King praises role of women at W20 summit

Updated 22 October 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has praised the exceptional role played by women during the coronavirus pandemic.
In a speech delivered at the end of the W20, the G20 women’s engagement group, on Wednesday, King Salman said: “I would like to express my gratitude to the Women 20 Engagement Group for their remarkable efforts and commitment to deliver their agenda during these unprecedented times caused by the COVID -19 pandemic.”
The Saudi king described women as the source of evolution for any society and said that without empowered women it is difficult to reform societies. 
“Women are the main source of development for any society. Hence, without empowered women, it is almost impossible to implement any societal reforms given that women form half of the societies and they are the ones who raise up generations. Women has proven through history their remarkable role in leading change and in decision making.”
The king noted that Saudi Arabia’s presidency of the G20 has dedicated special attention to discussing policies related to women across different ministerial and working group meetings.

