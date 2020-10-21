King Salman appoints 13 judges to Supreme Court

RIYADH: King Salman on Wednesday appointed 13 judges to the Supreme Court.
Justice Minister Walid Al-Samaani expressed his thanks and appreciation to the king and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their continuing support for the judiciary. The Kingdom is taking various measures to revolutionize its judicial system by introducing online services.
The ministry offers 120 services online through its web portal. The aim of these online services is to speed up official procedures and to reduce the use of paper to help protect the environment.
The ministry’s electronic services can be accessed on najiz.sa and its application for smart devices, as well as the verification application, to complete documentation procedures during or outside official office hours through certified notaries.
Services are offered in Arabic and English on the ministry’s telephone service 1950, or via email or on social media platforms.
The ministry said people within the Kingdom can call on 1950 and 920001950 has been reserved for those living abroad. They can also email [email protected].