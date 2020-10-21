You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi hospital wins global recognition for digital services

Saudi hospital wins global recognition for digital services

Short Url

https://arab.news/4bhjs

Updated 22 October 2020
SPA

Saudi hospital wins global recognition for digital services

Updated 22 October 2020
SPA

RIYADH: King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center (KFSHRC) has been recognized by the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) as one of the “most wired” hospitals outside the US.
The CHIME regularly issues list of health facilities around the world that are making great strides in using health care information technology to improve their services.
It is an executive organization that enables senior health care IT leaders to exchange best practices and promote the effective use of technology to advance health care services in the communities they serve. It conducts an annual survey to identify and verify the adoption of IT by health care providers around the world.
Established in 1992, it has currently more than 3,200 members across the global.
“The CHIME ‘Most Wired’ prestigious recognition is a testament to the maturity and interoperability of our integrated clinical information system,” said KFSHRC Chief Information Officer Dr. Osama Alswailem.
The official said KFSHRC’s digital transformation process is part of Vision 2030 plans.
 

Topics: King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center

Related

Saudi Arabia
KFSHRC applies new procedure for liver transplant surgeries
Saudi Arabia
Genetics lab at KFSHRC attracts attention of global researchers

Saudi King praises role of women at W20 summit

Updated 22 October 2020
Arab News

Saudi King praises role of women at W20 summit

Updated 22 October 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has praised the exceptional role played by women during the coronavirus pandemic.
In a speech delivered at the end of the W20, the G20 women’s engagement group, on Wednesday, King Salman said: “I would like to express my gratitude to the Women 20 Engagement Group for their remarkable efforts and commitment to deliver their agenda during these unprecedented times caused by the COVID -19 pandemic.”
The Saudi king described women as the source of evolution for any society and said that without empowered women it is difficult to reform societies. 
“Women are the main source of development for any society. Hence, without empowered women, it is almost impossible to implement any societal reforms given that women form half of the societies and they are the ones who raise up generations. Women has proven through history their remarkable role in leading change and in decision making.”
The king noted that Saudi Arabia’s presidency of the G20 has dedicated special attention to discussing policies related to women across different ministerial and working group meetings.

Topics: Saudi Arabia women

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi W20 presidency ‘extraordinary,’ says Australia head
Saudi Arabia
King Salman, Crown Prince receive messages from Kuwaiti leaders

Latest updates

Saudi King praises role of women at W20 summit
Saudi crown prince calls for global collaboration to unlock benefits of AI for all
US officials: Iran sent emails intimidating American voters
Culture documentation by Saudi ministry to help dispel misconceptions
Taps and reservoirs run dry as Moroccan drought hits farmers

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.