Saudi hospital wins global recognition for digital services

RIYADH: King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center (KFSHRC) has been recognized by the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) as one of the “most wired” hospitals outside the US.
The CHIME regularly issues list of health facilities around the world that are making great strides in using health care information technology to improve their services.
It is an executive organization that enables senior health care IT leaders to exchange best practices and promote the effective use of technology to advance health care services in the communities they serve. It conducts an annual survey to identify and verify the adoption of IT by health care providers around the world.
Established in 1992, it has currently more than 3,200 members across the global.
“The CHIME ‘Most Wired’ prestigious recognition is a testament to the maturity and interoperability of our integrated clinical information system,” said KFSHRC Chief Information Officer Dr. Osama Alswailem.
The official said KFSHRC’s digital transformation process is part of Vision 2030 plans.
