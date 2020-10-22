Saudi Arabia signs AI agreements with IBM, Alibaba and Huawei

RIYADH: The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) signed three agreements with IBM, Alibaba and Huawei on Thursday.

The memorandums of understanding came on the second day of the Global AI Summit being held in the Kingdom.

The deal with Alibaba Cloud is designed to “empower Saudi cities with intelligence-driven smart city solutions,” Saudi Press Agency reported.

The partnership will support Saudi Arabia’s journey to develop world-class smart cities.

SDAIA and Alibaba Cloud will work together to develop digital and AI solutions in safety and security, mobility, urban planning, energy, education, health, among others.

“Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 has clear goals to transform KSA cities into smart ones by unlocking the value of city data as a national asset to realize Vision 2030 aspirations,” SDAIA president Abdullah bin Sharaf Al-Ghandi, said.

“Our journey to creating smart cities that rank among the smartest in the world is already well underway with Riyadh City.

This partnership with Alibaba Cloud will support the acceleration of the transformation of our cities, through enabling intelligence-driven technologies and AI techniques that will fuel sustainable economic development and a high quality of life to our citizens.”

Phillip Liu, General Manager of Middle East and Africa, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, said: “We are proud to bring Alibaba Cloud’s proven cloud and AI products as well as our global experiences and to combine these with the expertise from SDAIA.”