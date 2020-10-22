You are here

Saudi Arabia signs AI agreements with IBM, Alibaba and Huawei

Guests attend the Global AI Summit in the Saudi capital Riyadh. (AFP)
  • Deal with Alibaba cloud will 'help Saudi Arabia’s journey to develop world-class smart cities'
RIYADH: The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) signed three agreements with IBM, Alibaba and Huawei on Thursday.

The memorandums of understanding came on the second day of the  Global AI Summit being held in the Kingdom.

The deal with Alibaba Cloud is designed to “empower Saudi cities with intelligence-driven smart city solutions,” Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The partnership will support Saudi Arabia’s journey to develop world-class smart cities.

SDAIA and Alibaba Cloud will work together to develop digital and AI solutions in safety and security, mobility, urban planning, energy, education, health, among others.

“Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 has clear goals to transform KSA cities into smart ones by unlocking the value of city data as a national asset to realize Vision 2030 aspirations,” SDAIA president Abdullah bin Sharaf Al-Ghandi, said.

“Our journey to creating smart cities that rank among the smartest in the world is already well underway with Riyadh City. 

This partnership with Alibaba Cloud will support the acceleration of the transformation of our cities, through enabling intelligence-driven technologies and AI techniques that will fuel sustainable economic development and a high quality of life to our citizens.”

Phillip Liu, General Manager of Middle East and Africa, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, said: “We are proud to bring Alibaba Cloud’s proven cloud and AI products as well as our global experiences and to combine these with the expertise from SDAIA.”

Topics: Global AI Summit Alibaba Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) SDAIA

Investment in reskilling will create new jobs as AI takes over, Global AI Summit hears 

Updated 22 October 2020
Arab News

Investment in reskilling will create new jobs as AI takes over, Global AI Summit hears 

  • AI is expected to displace 73 million jobs globally by 2022
  • AI could also create 130 million new jobs that require new skills
Updated 22 October 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Investing in reskilling workers will help create new jobs as Artificial Intelligence takes over, The Global AI Summit “AI for the Good of Humanity” in Riyadh heard on Thursday. 
CEO of Saudi Telecom Group, Nasser Sulaiman Al-Nasser, believes that although AI is expected to displace 73 million jobs globally by 2022, with investment of reskilling employees, it could create 130 million jobs. 
“Our government (Saudi Arabia) is prioritizing and investing in education,” Nasser said, explaining that this is an important part of reskilling individuals in preparation for the use of AI in industries. 
Nasser told an audience at the summit that AI will replace tedious jobs but in turn, will create new jobs that require new skills. 
“We have to look at AI from two perspectives; from the enablement part and from the potential (it has),” he said, explaining that it is more than just a technology, but rather an eco-system. 
One of the pillars of the AI ecosystem, Nasser said, is partnerships with tech providers and industries. 
Digital Transformation Adviser, Anett Numa, said during the summit that the public sector and the government need to be leading in the development of AI with the help of academia and the private sector for efficient results.

Topics: Global Artificial Intelligence Summit

