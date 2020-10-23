You are here

Trump tells Congress of intent to take Sudan off terror list

US President Donald Trump announces that Sudan will normalize relations with Israel at the White House in Washington, DC, on October 23, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 23 October 2020
AP

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has told the US Congress he will rescind Sudan's designation as a state sponsor of terrorism, the White House said on Friday, after Sudan transferred $335 million into an account for victims and their families.
"President Donald J. Trump has informed Congress of his intent to formally rescind Sudan’s designation as a State Sponsor of Terrorism," the White House said in a statement. "This follows on Sudan’s recent agreement to resolve certain claims of United States victims of terror and their families." 

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok thanked Trump for signing the executive order to remove Sudan from the terrorism list and said he hoped to conclude the process in a “timely manner.”

