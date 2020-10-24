You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia announces 17 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 17 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announced 17 deaths from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 395 new infections on Saturday. (File/SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bygna

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 17 more COVID-19 deaths

  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 330,995
  • A total of 5,281 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 17 deaths from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 395 new infections on Saturday.
Of the new cases, 85 were recorded in Madinah, 42 in Yanbu, 37 in Riyadh, 32 in Makkah, 14 in Jeddah and 8 in Dammam.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 330,995 after 417 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 5,281 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Lifestyle
Parisian fragrance house Ex Nihilo cuts ribbon on its first Saudi boutique
World
India’s coronavirus cases pass 7.8 million

Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

Updated 7 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

Updated 7 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab coalition intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the Houthis toward Saudi Arabia on Saturday. 

The armed drone which targeted civilians was destroyed on Saturday afternoon, coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said. 

Topics: Houthis Iran Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia announces 17 more COVID-19 deaths

Latest updates

Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia
Dubai announces $136 million extra stimulus package
Suicide bombing in Kabul kills ten, including children
Saudi Arabia announces 17 more COVID-19 deaths
Parisian fragrance house Ex Nihilo cuts ribbon on its first Saudi boutique

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.