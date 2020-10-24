Saudi Arabia announces 17 more COVID-19 deaths

LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 17 deaths from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 395 new infections on Saturday.
Of the new cases, 85 were recorded in Madinah, 42 in Yanbu, 37 in Riyadh, 32 in Makkah, 14 in Jeddah and 8 in Dammam.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 330,995 after 417 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 5,281 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
