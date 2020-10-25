Muslim World League to launch museums of the Prophet’s life in Jakarta

JAKARTA: The Muslim World League (MWL) and the Museum of the History of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) in Indonesia signed an agreement to launch museums and exhibitions about the Prophet’s life and the Islamic world in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, on Sunday.
The signing ceremony was attended by MWL Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa and former Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla.
The project will begin on land with an area exceeding 100,000 square meters (with all facilities) in Jakarta, reflecting Indonesia’s appreciation for this historic Islamic project. The agreement was signed earlier using initials, followed by the foundation stone laying ceremony.
The exhibits will include all the prominent scenes from the life of the Prophet, presented using the latest technology. The agreement also includes the distribution of over 200 encyclopedias and books on the Prophet’s life prepared by the MWL during the last three years.
