Azerbaijan, Armenia trade accusations of violating new ceasefire

Armenia’s defense ministry said Azerbaijani forces had “grossly violated” the cease-fire with artillery fire on combat positions in various parts of the frontline. (File/AFP)
Updated 26 October 2020
(AFP)

  • Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry said Armenian forces had shelled the town of Terter and nearby villages
(AFP)

BAKU: Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of violating a new ceasefire to halt fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh shortly after it had been due to take effect on Monday.
Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry said Armenian forces had shelled the town of Terter and nearby villages in “gross violation” of the truce, which was announced by Washington on Sunday and was due to start at 8 am local time (0400 GMT).
Armenia’s defense ministry said Azerbaijani forces had “grossly violated” the ceasefire with artillery fire on combat positions in various parts of the frontline.

Russia proposes new missile verification regime with US after demise of treaty

Updated 26 October 2020
Reuters

  • The United States withdrew from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty last year
Reuters

MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Monday proposed that Russia and the United States agree not to deploy certain land-based missiles in Europe and introduce mutual verification measures to build trust following the demise of the INF nuclear arms control treaty.
The United States withdrew from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty last year, accusing Moscow of violating it, a charge denied by the Kremlin.
Global nuclear arms control architecture has come under further strain since then as the former Cold War foes have been unable to agree on a replacement to New START, another major arms control pact that is due to expire in February 2021.
On Monday, the Kremlin suggested “de-escalation” measures, such as allowing Russia to conduct checks on the US Aegis Ashore system in Europe, and the United States to check Russia’s 9M729 missiles in facilities in the exclave of Kaliningrad.
“We propose all interested sides to consider concrete options for mutual verification measures to remove existing concerns,” the Kremlin said in a statement on its website.
The INF pact had prohibited land-based missiles with a range of 310-3,400 miles, reducing the ability of both countries to launch a nuclear strike at short notice.

