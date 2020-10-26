‘Fake news’: Paul Pogba denies quitting France team over Macron comments

You are here

Manchester United and France's Paul Pogba said on October 26, 2020 that reports claiming he had retired from international duty in protest against French President Emmanuel Macron's comments about radical Islam were "fake news."
  Pogba added that he was taking legal action against the publishers
PARIS: Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba on Monday denied media reports that said he quit the France national team over comments made by the country’s President Emmanuel Macron which were perceived to be against Islam.
The French leader this month declared war on “Islamist separatism,” which he believes is taking over some Muslim communities in France.
The Sun newspaper alleged that Pogba, a practicing Muslim, reacted to Macron’s comments by quitting the national team.
“Unacceptable,” the 27-year-old wrote on a Twitter post along with a “fake news” sticker on a screenshot of the headline from The Sun.

“So The Sun did it again,” he added on Instagram. “Absolutely 100% unfounded news about me are going around, stating things I have never said or thought.
“I am appalled, angry, shocked and frustrated some ‘media’ sources use me to make total fake headlines in the sensible subject of French current events and adding the French national team to the pot.
“I am against any and all forms of terror and violence. Unfortunately, some press people don’t act responsibly when writing the news, abusing their press freedom, not verifying if what they write/reproduce is true, creating a gossip chain without caring (if) it affects people’s lives and my life.”

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

So The Sun did it again... absolutely 100% unfounded news about me are going around, stating things I have never said or thought. I am appalled, angry, shocked and frustrated some “media” sources use me to make total fake headlines in the sensible subject of French current events and adding my religion and the French National Team to the pot. I am against any and all forms of terror and violence. My religion is one of peace and love and must be respected. Unfortunately, some press people don’t act responsibly when writing the news, abusing their press freedom, not verifying if what they write/reproduce is true, creating a gossip chain without caring it affects people’s lives and my life. I am taking legal action against the publishers and spreaders of these 100% Fake News. In a quick shout out to The Sun, who normally could not care less: some of you guys probably went to school and will remember how your teacher said to always check your sources, don’t write without making sure. But hey, seems you did it again and on a very serious topic this time, shame on you! #fakenews #AllezLesBleus @equipedefrance

A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on

Pogba added that he was taking legal action against the publishers.
“We reported on a story that Paul Pogba had taken the decision to quit the French national football team after it was published on a sports website,” The Sun newspaper said in a statement. “The story was also published by The Mirror, Mail Online and other websites.
“Subsequently, Paul Pogba has denied the claim and we have updated our story accordingly. We apologize for any upset caused.”
The report came days after Macron paid tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded by a radical for using cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in a class on freedom of expression for 13-year-olds.

Topics: football soccer Paul Pogba France Manchester United Islam Emmanuel Macron

Topics: World Series 2020 Tampa Bay Rays Los Angeles Dodgers

