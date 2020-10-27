DUBAI: Saudi Arabia denounced the republication of offensive caricatures of Prophet Muhammad, state news agency SPA reported.
The Kingdom further condemned any terrorist act, regardless of its perpetrator, and called for intellectual and cultural freedom to promote respect, tolerance and peace.
French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to take the fight to Islamist radicals after the Oct. 16 beheading of a history teacher, who had shown cartoons of the Prophet to pupils in a class discussion on free speech.
But a backlash against his comments saw protests in Muslim-majority countries over the weekend, with people burning pictures of Macron in Syria and residents setting fire to French flags in the Libyan capital of Tripoli.
Saudi Arabia condemns caricatures disparaging Prophet Muhammad
https://arab.news/5kqwk
Saudi Arabia condemns caricatures disparaging Prophet Muhammad
- The Kingdom condemned any terrorist act, regardless of its perpetrator, and called for intellectual and cultural freedom to promote respect, tolerance and peace
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia denounced the republication of offensive caricatures of Prophet Muhammad, state news agency SPA reported.