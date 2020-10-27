You are here

Turkey to reconsider coronavirus measures

A health worker taking a nasal swab for a COVID-19 screening on a man in Ankara. (File/AFP)
Updated 27 October 2020
Arab News

  • Whether some measures will be lifted or stricter rules will be reintroduced will depend on the pace of the COVID-19 outbreak
  • Measures may include weekend curfews in large provinces at a later stage if necessary
DUBAI: The Turkish government will reconsider coronavirus safety measures during the Health Ministry’s Science Board meeting on Oct. 28, daily newspaper Hurriyet Daily reported.
Whether some measures will be lifted or stricter rules will be reintroduced will depend on the pace of the COVID-19 outbreak, the report added.
Measures may include weekend curfews in large provinces at a later stage if necessary and reintroducing bans on intercity travel.
“The fight against the outbreak is a dynamic process. New decisions could be made depending on the outbreak-related developments. As part of the process, some measures could be introduced while others may be rolled back,” the daily quoted unnamed officials.
Health Minister Fahrettin Koca earlier posted on social media that the number of active cases and critical condition patients was on the rise.

