You are here

  • Home
  • Officials: Attack near base in eastern Afghanistan kills 3

Officials: Attack near base in eastern Afghanistan kills 3

Taliban militants have been relentless in targeting Afghan government installations in eastern Khost province, such as this suicide car bomb attack on July 12, 2015. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v777b

Updated 27 October 2020
AP

Officials: Attack near base in eastern Afghanistan kills 3

  • Attack in Khost comes as the Afghan government continues to fight Taliban militants
Updated 27 October 2020
AP

KABUL: At least three people were killed Tuesday when Taliban militants launched a coordinated attack against a police base in eastern Khost province, Afghan officials said.
Habib Shah Ansari, provincial health director in Khost said that so far three bodies and around 30 wounded, both military and civilian, were brought to hospital.
The attack in Khost comes as the Afghan government continues to fight Taliban militants even as peace talks in Qatar between the two sides take place for the first time.
Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Aran said that earlier Tuesday morning a vehicle full of explosives detonated near a base belonging to a police special force.
He added that so far at least four attackers were killed and Afghan forces are fighting two others who are still resisting with forces.
Aran said that a gunbattle is underway between the attackers and the Afghan forces, which may increase casualties.
The violence comes amid an uptick of attacks. Afghanistan claimed Sunday it killed a top Al-Qaeda propagandist on an FBI most-wanted list during an operation in the country’s east, showing the militant group’s continued presence there as US forces work to withdraw from America’s longest-running war amid continued bloodshed.
The reported death of Husam Abd Al-Rauf, also known by the nom de guerre Abu Muhsin Al-Masri, follows weeks of violence, including a suicide bombing by the Daesh group Saturday at an education center near Kabul that killed 24 people.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

Related

Special
World
US official warns Taliban attacks could derail Afghan peace
World
US military defends air strikes that Taliban says violate troop pact

Russia reports 16,550 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

Updated 27 October 2020
Reuters

Russia reports 16,550 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

  • Authorities said 320 people had died in the last 24 hours
Updated 27 October 2020
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia recorded 16,550 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, including 4,312 in Moscow, pushing the national tally to 1,547,774.
Authorities said 320 people had died in the last 24 hours, raising the official death toll to 26,589.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

World
Russia’s new coronavirus cases rise by 16,710
Middle-East
Turkey to reconsider coronavirus measures

Latest updates

Iran reports record 6,968 new coronavirus cases and 346 deaths in past 24 hours
King Salman: G20 provided $11 trillion to overcome effects of COVID-19 pandemic under Saudi Arabia’s presidency
Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia
How Erdogan steered Turkey from ‘zero problems’ to zero friends
Jean Nouvel concept designs for Sharaan resort in AlUla unveiled

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.