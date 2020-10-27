Lebanese actor Nicolas Mouawad to star in George Miller film 

DUBAI: Lebanese actor Nicolas Mouawad revealed this week that he is set to star in a Hollywood film by Oscar-winning director George Miller.

In an interview during the El-Gouna Film Festival with online news platform El-Shai, the star said he will travel to Australia by the end of October to start shooting.

“I feel very blessed to be able to take part (in) such a movie with a legend like George Miller. Actor(s) live and die without even getting close to an opportunity like this. I truly couldn’t be any happier,” Mouawad said.

“I’ve been waiting to finally go and shoot the movie. It was postponed due to COVID-19,” he added.

This is not Mouawad’s first Hollywood experience. In July, he released, on Instagram, the trailer of his first US-produced movie, “His Only Son,” by American director David Helling. The film is yet to be released.

Mouawad, 41, started his career as a TV host. In 2006, he got his first acting role in Lebanese writer Marwan Najjar’s series “Helm Athar.”

He has since then starred in some of the most-watched series in Lebanon and Egypt, winning multiple awards such as the Best Actor award at the London International Film Festival, Lebanon’s Murex d'Or for Best Actor, and more.

Mouawad most recently revealed he is starring in his first Egyptian film, a thriller titled “Mako,” alongside Turkish actor Murat Yıldırım, Egyptian actresses Basma, Nahed El Sebai, and more.