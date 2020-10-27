LONDON: A webinar focusing on Saudi Arabia’s burgeoning mining sector will be hosted on Thursday, with the participation of the Kingdom’s vice minister for mining, industry and mineral resources.

Khalid Al-Mudaifer will join the Mines and Money [email protected] session titled “Regional Geological Survey Program — The Foundation for a new Saudi Mining Sector.”

During the session, sponsored by the Saudi Geological Survey, the [email protected] team will discuss the Kingdom’s newly launched regional geological survey program and its role in Saudi Arabia’s mining strategy as part of Vision 2030.

The webinar will also discuss the upgrade of the Kingdom’s mining sector’s digital platform, Ta’adin, as well as the effect of the program on Saudi Arabia’s National Geological Database and National Core Library, and the upcoming full activation of Saudi Arabia’s new mining investment law.

The Kingdom’s geological survey program is one of the world’s largest, and contracts for its first phase were signed last week with a number of national and international entities for a total exceeding SR500 million ($133.3 million).