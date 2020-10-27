MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a phone call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday expressed his concerns over increased involvement of fighters from the Middle East in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Kremlin said in a statement.
Putin and Erdogan also discussed Syria and Libya during the phone call, the Kremlin added.
Putin tells Erdogan of concern about Mid-East fighters in Nagorno-Karabakh
