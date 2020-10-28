You are here

UK-Iranian ‘hostage’ Zaghari-Ratcliffe due back in Tehran jail

British-Iranian woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe faces a new court appearance next week in Tehran and will be hauled back to jail, her husband said. (File/AFP)
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

  • Iran last month abruptly postponed a new trial of Zaghari-Ratcliffe but she has now been told to report to a court, her husband said
  • He said in a statement that the UK government’s diplomatic approach “seems disastrous”
LONDON: British-Iranian woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe faces a new court appearance next week in Tehran and will be hauled back to jail, her husband said Wednesday, expressing fear her case could drag on “for years.”
Iran last month abruptly postponed a new trial of Zaghari-Ratcliffe but she has now been told to report to a court on Monday, Richard Ratcliffe said in a statement.
“She was told to pack a bag for prison and bring it with her when the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) pick her up, since that is where she will be going after court,” he said.
Ratcliffe linked the development to the postponement of a hearing that was due to take place on Tuesday in London, to address Iran’s longstanding demand for the repayment by Britain of hundreds of millions from an old military order.
After speaking with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Tuesday, he said in the statement that the UK government’s diplomatic approach “seems disastrous.”
“It is imperative that the UK protects Nazanin. I told the foreign secretary that I felt the UK is dancing to Iran’s tune, and exposing Nazanin to abuse because of it,” Ratcliffe said.
“As Nazanin’s husband, I do think that if she’s not home for Christmas, there’s every chance this could run for years,” he added, accusing Iran of “hostage diplomacy.”
Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who will turn 42 on Boxing Day, has been on temporary release from Tehran’s Evin prison and under house arrest since earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
She has spent more than four years in jail or under house arrest since being arrested in the Iranian capital in April 2016 while visiting relatives with her young daughter.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who worked for the Thomson Reuters Foundation — the media organization’s philanthropic arm — denied charges of sedition but was convicted and jailed for five years.
There was no immediate response from the UK government Wednesday. Last month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said the government was raising its concerns with Iran “at the highest levels.”

Israel arrests Jerusalem Waqf deputy

  • The council, which was meeting at the time of the arrest, issued a strongly worded statement “denouncing” the arrest of Sheikh Najeh Bakirat
  • Bakirat is the head of the sharia education program and deputy to Director-General of the Islamic Waqf in Jerusalem, Sheikh Azzam Al-Khateeb
AMMAN: Israeli police arrested the deputy director of the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf Council and confiscated his computer on Wednesday.

The council, which was meeting at the time of the arrest, issued a strongly worded statement “denouncing” the arrest of Sheikh Najeh Bakirat. The council also labeled the Israeli actions “unprecedented and dangerous.”

The arrest reportedly involved a “large number of security forces” and “several members of the Israeli intelligence services.”

Bakirat is the head of the sharia education program and deputy to Director-General of the Islamic Waqf in Jerusalem, Sheikh Azzam Al-Khateeb.

Israeli police made the arrest following a court order, but Sheikh Azzam, who came late to the meeting, said that he had no idea what was behind the arrest.

Khaleel Assali, a member of the Jerusalem Waqf Council, told Arab News that arrest added to escalating tensions. “They are pouring oil on the fire and escalating an already tense situation,” he said.

Assali said that in addition to the arrest of Bakirat, some staffers were detained. “They picked up Sheikh Samira, a technical creative person in charge of the golden decorations in Al-Aqsa,” he said.

The Waqf Council statement said the arrest was “hostile” and an unprecedented development. The council called for the immediate release of Bakirat and the return of all confiscated equipment belonging to waqf authorities.

Jordanian officials told Arab News that the arrest was unacceptable. “We need to make sure that Israel understands that its hostile actions, specifically in Al-Aqsa, are not acceptable to anyone,” an anonymous source said.

Some analysts claim that Israeli police leadership has become more hardline as a result of new appointments. Jerusalem residents have also voiced concerns over a marked increase in the number of policemen stationed at the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld told Arab News that he “was not aware of the incident.”

