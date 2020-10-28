You are here

Trade between Saudi Arabia, Egypt worth $6.8bn, report shows

Trade exchange between Egypt and Saudi Arabia totalled about $6.8 billion in 2019, a slight drop on the $7.1 billion figure recorded the previous year, according to a government report issued in Cairo. (AFP/Shutterstock/File Photo)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • The report showed that Egyptian exports to the Kingdom rose to $1.68 billion in 2019
  • Egypt’s exports to Arab countries rose by 6.3 percent to a record $10.1 billion during 2019
CAIRO: Trade exchange between Egypt and Saudi Arabia totalled about $6.8 billion in 2019, a slight drop on the $7.1 billion figure recorded the previous year, according to a government report issued in Cairo.

The report showed that Egyptian exports to the Kingdom rose to $1.68 billion in 2019 compared with $1.43 billion in 2018.

Egypt’s exports to Arab countries rose by 6.3 percent to a record $10.1 billion during 2019 compared with $9.5 billion in 2018.

According to the report, the UAE ranked first for Egyptian exports in 2019 with $2.05 billion.

Saudi Arabia ranked second with about $1.6 billion, followed by Jordan with $875 million.

Agricultural and animal products ranked first in terms of export volume to Arab countries during 2019, with about $2.5 billion, a 17 percent drop from 2018.

These were followed by marble and ceramics products, worth $1.8 billion — an increase of 4 percent — and chemical and plastic products, worth about $1.6 billion — a rise of 16 percent.

The volume of trade exchange between Egypt and other Arab countries totalled $10.3 billion in the first nine months of 2019.

Egyptian exports to the member states of the Agreement to Facilitate and Develop Trade Among Arab States recorded about $6.8 billion in the same period.

Firm hired to audit Lebanon central bank has not received all requested info — sources

Firm hired to audit Lebanon central bank has not received all requested info — sources

BEIRUT: Restructuring consultancy Alvarez & Marsal has yet to receive all the information it has requested to conduct a forensic audit of Lebanon’s central bank, according to three sources familiar with the matter.
The Lebanese government hired the turnaround specialist this year to audit the central bank as the country grapples with a financial meltdown on a scale it has never seen before.
Alvarez & Marsal declined to comment.
The central bank said this month that it had provided “all the documents and information which Lebanese laws allow.”
Lebanon’s crisis has hammered the local currency, paralyzed banks and prompted a sovereign default. The audit is a key demand of the International Monetary Fund and of foreign donors, with France at the forefront, which have pressed the indebted state to tackle waste and corruption.
A Lebanese official source and two other sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday that a team from Alvarez & Marsal, which visited Beirut this month, did not receive all the information it requested from the central bank.
The bank had cited legislation and banking secrecy, said the sources, who all declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.
The sources said Alvarez & Marsal had sent a new set of questions to the central bank. It was not clear if they covered information already requested.
A spokesman for Lebanon’s central bank, in response to a Reuters request for comment, said it had provided all its accounts for the audit, but added it “can not provide the accounts of its clients, by law not by choice.”
He added that the contract signed between the company and the finance ministry was subject to Lebanese law, so it was “no surprise” that some information could not be disclosed.
Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh did not respond to a request for comment.
Local broadcasters cited MP Ibrahim Kanaan, head of parliament’s budget and financial affairs commission, as saying on Wednesday that the contract was subject to Lebanese laws including banking secrecy, and that it should be amended. He did not elaborate on how it should be changed.

