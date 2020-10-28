Trade between Saudi Arabia, Egypt worth $6.8bn, report shows

CAIRO: Trade exchange between Egypt and Saudi Arabia totalled about $6.8 billion in 2019, a slight drop on the $7.1 billion figure recorded the previous year, according to a government report issued in Cairo.

The report showed that Egyptian exports to the Kingdom rose to $1.68 billion in 2019 compared with $1.43 billion in 2018.

Egypt’s exports to Arab countries rose by 6.3 percent to a record $10.1 billion during 2019 compared with $9.5 billion in 2018.

According to the report, the UAE ranked first for Egyptian exports in 2019 with $2.05 billion.

Saudi Arabia ranked second with about $1.6 billion, followed by Jordan with $875 million.

Agricultural and animal products ranked first in terms of export volume to Arab countries during 2019, with about $2.5 billion, a 17 percent drop from 2018.

These were followed by marble and ceramics products, worth $1.8 billion — an increase of 4 percent — and chemical and plastic products, worth about $1.6 billion — a rise of 16 percent.

The volume of trade exchange between Egypt and other Arab countries totalled $10.3 billion in the first nine months of 2019.

Egyptian exports to the member states of the Agreement to Facilitate and Develop Trade Among Arab States recorded about $6.8 billion in the same period.