DUBAI: Saudi label KML was named a finalist for the 2026 Fashion Trust Arabia awards, with the winners set to be announced at a ceremony in Doha on Nov. 28.

The brand, co-founded by Saudi designer Ahmed Hassan and his sibling Razan Hassan, is competing in the ready-to-wear category alongside Algeria’s Rayana Heemskerk and Jordan’s The Mannei, founded by Sara Mannei Boruc.

Fashion Trust Arabia unveiled 21 finalists across seven categories this week, with seven winners to be revealed on the night.

In evening wear, Lebanon’s Cindy Abi Chala of CIN and Haidar Krayem of Oscar Kraye were shortlisted alongside Palestinian designer Dana Riad.

The accessories finalists were Lebanon’s Alia Zaki of L’alingi, Qatar’s Maryam Al-Malki and Tunisia’s Safa Boudokhane of Balga Design.

In jewelry, Egypt’s Varouj Vartan Kazandjian of Harry V, Kuwait’s Layal AlSultan of Elura and Lebanon’s Joelle Kharrat made the list.

The Franca Sozzani Debut Talent finalists were Palestinian Jordanian designer Layla Al-Tawaya, Lebanon’s Youssef Zogheib and Syria’s Zeina Issa. Egypt’s Shaimaa and Fatma El-Alawy of Mesh–Mesh, Lebanon’s Sirine Kobeissi of Girle and Tunisia’s Emna Hussein were named in fashion tech.

This year’s guest country award spotlights Mexico, with Patricio Campillo of Campillo, Neithan and Anga Ruiz of Neithan Herbert, and Camila Banzo of Banzo in the running.

Founded in 2022, KML is a conceptual label whose name, pronounced “kamal,” draws on the Arabic idea of completeness, according to the Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode.

The label is known for its minimalist designs, sharp tailoring and unisex silhouettes. Hassan, who has a background in architecture, said the brand favors timeless, versatile pieces over trends.

“It needs to carry meaning — a strong reason to exist, rooted in tradition,” he told the federation.

“Dressing up is a daily spiritual exercise, even when no one is watching,” he added.

In 2025, KML was named a semi-finalist for the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers, and Hassan was named to the Business of Fashion’s BoF 500, an annual index of people shaping the global fashion industry.

The label has shown collections at fashion weeks in Paris, Riyadh and Milan with support from the Saudi Fashion Commission.

US celebrity stylist Law Roach has also worn KML, at the “1001 Seasons of Elie Saab” showcase in Riyadh.