You are here

  • Home
  • UK PM Boris Johnson locks down England as COVID-19 cases pass 1 million

UK PM Boris Johnson locks down England as COVID-19 cases pass 1 million

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a press conference in 10 Downing Street, London, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 where he is expected to announce new restrictions to help combat a coronavirus surge. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gc2zc

Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

UK PM Boris Johnson locks down England as COVID-19 cases pass 1 million

  • Lockdown starts just after midnight on Thursday morning
  • United Kingdom has the biggest official death toll in Europe from COVID-19
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered England back into a national lockdown after the United Kingdom passed the milestone of one million COVID-19 cases and a second wave of infections threatened to overwhelm the health service.
The United Kingdom, which has the biggest official death toll in Europe from COVID-19, is grappling with more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases a day and scientists have warned the “worst case” scenario of 80,000 dead could be exceeded.
Johnson, at a hastily convened news conference in Downing Street after news of a lockdown leaked to local media, said that the one-month lockdown across England would kick in at a minute past midnight on Thursday morning and last until Dec. 2.
In some of the most onerous restrictions in Britain’s peacetime history, people will only be allowed to leave home for specific reasons such as education, work, exercise, shopping for essentials and medicines or caring for the vulnerable.
“Now is the time to take action because there is no alternative,” Johnson said, flanked by his chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, and his chief scientific adviser, Patrick Vallance.
The government will revive its emergency coronavirus wage subsidy scheme to ensure workers who are temporarily laid off during a new England-wide lockdown receive 80% of their pay.
Essential shops, schools, and universities will remain open, Johnson said. Pubs and restaurants will be shut apart from for takeaways. All non-essential retail will close.
Johnson’s imposition of stricter curbs came after scientists warned the outbreak was going in the wrong direction and that action was needed to halt the spread of the virus if families were to have any hope of gathering at Christmas.
Johnson was criticized by political opponents for moving too slowly into the first national lockdown, which stretched from March 23 to July 4. He fell ill with COVID in late March and was hospitalized in early April.
The measures bring England into alignment with France and Germany by imposing nationwide restrictions almost as severe as the ones that drove the global economy this year into its deepest recession in generations.
So far the United Kingdom has reported 46,555 COVID-19 deaths — defined as those dying within 28 days of a positive test. A broader death measure of those with COVID-19 on their death certificates gives the toll as 58,925.
The United Kingdom has the world’s fifth largest official death toll, after the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

Topics: UK England Coronavirus Boris Johnson

Related

World
France back in coronavirus lockdown as US surges to daily record
World
France and Germany plunge back into lockdown as second COVID-19 wave sweeps Europe

UK welcomes Qatar’s apology over ‘invasive’ women examination incident at Doha airport

Updated 3 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

UK welcomes Qatar’s apology over ‘invasive’ women examination incident at Doha airport

Updated 3 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Britain has welcomed an apology from Qatar after it was revealed that two British women underwent invasive medical examinations in the country’s airport. 

The UK said it also welcomed the steps Qatar has taken to ensure a similar incident would not be repeated, according to Al-Arabiya.  

The news comes after two British women revealed they were subjected to “intimate” examinations while flying through Qatar on October 2.

British authorities confirmed on Thursday that the two women were among others who went through invasive medical examinations on 10 flights flying out of Doha. 

Officials at the Hamad International Airport said they were searching for the mother of a newborn baby found abandoned inside a bathroom. 

Qatar's Government Communications Office previously said in a statement that it launched an investigation into the incident.  

“The subsequent procedures taken by the authorities at the airport, including examining a number of female passengers, revealed that standard procedures were violated.”

“Those responsible for these violations and illegal actions have been referred to the Public Prosecution Office.”

A spokesman for Britain's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: "This was a deeply distressing incident for the women involved, and it is important we continue to respect their privacy," the spokesman added, noting that Britain's Middle East Minister James Cleverly had spoken to his Qatari opposite number about the issue.

The incident only came to light in the last week after affected Australian passengers spoke out.

Australia has since said 13 of its citizens had to endure the "appalling" examinations, while Britain said it is providing support for two women.

New Zealand has also revealed that one of its citizens was among the women subjected to the examinations, and AFP has learned a French woman was also affected.

Topics: UK Qatar women Airport examination

Related

Middle-East
New Zealand slams Qatar as Kiwi woman revealed as victim of airport exams
Middle-East
UK govt: British women strip-searched in Qatar

Latest updates

UK PM Boris Johnson locks down England as COVID-19 cases pass 1 million
International virtual technology in neuroscience conference to be held in Saudi Arabia
UK welcomes Qatar’s apology over ‘invasive’ women examination incident at Doha airport
British FM: Zaghari-Ratcliffe imprisonment will ‘sabotage’ UK-Iran ties
Orthodox priest shot in Lyon, assailant flees in France’s third attack in two weeks

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.