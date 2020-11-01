Saudi Education Ministry to launch Mobile Innovation Laboratories

RIYADH: University students will be given the chance to delve into the world of entrepreneurship with a new program launched by the Ministry of Education.
The Mobile Innovation Laboratories’ initiative aims to increase the awareness of students in Saudi universities about entrepreneurship, innovation and start-ups, according to Nasser Al-Aqeeli, the deputy minister for research and innovation at the ministry.
“The initiative gives students from 14 universities the chance to get introduced to Design Thinking for Innovation. More students and universities will have access to the program once it becomes available online,” Al-Aqeeli said.
The research and innovation deputyship at the Ministry of Education works to assess programs of research, innovation and entrepreneurship and identifies opportunities and challenges as well as risks to propose regulations. It also helps universities draft and implement research strategies that entrench the culture of research, innovation and entrepreneurship skills at academic institutions.
The ministry has previously launched the online global startups challenge, “Let’s Unite to Fight COVID-19,” in collaboration with tech stars and Google to enhance the culture of innovation and entrepreneurship for students and faculty members.
More than 800 participants, both male and female, benefited from the contest, which provided an opportunity for members of the public to develop innovative skills.
It offered 54 hours of help, with the aid of 100 teams and 65 entrepreneurship and innovation experts, and more than 100 hours of consultation to the owners of startups projects that were presented during the three-day contest. To add credibility to the contest, 10 innovation and entrepreneurship arbitrators took part in the event.
The department aims to strengthen relations between research centers and universities while building research capabilities and capacities. It also aims to develop a sustainable financing platform that supports local and international research capabilities and forges international strategic partnerships.