You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Education Ministry to launch Mobile Innovation Laboratories

Saudi Education Ministry to launch Mobile Innovation Laboratories

The department aims to strengthen relations between research centers and universities while building research capabilities and capacities. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4hezr

Updated 10 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

Saudi Education Ministry to launch Mobile Innovation Laboratories

  • The initiative gives students from 14 universities the chance to get introduced to Design Thinking for Innovation
Updated 10 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: University students will be given the chance to delve into the world of entrepreneurship with a new program launched by the Ministry of Education.
The Mobile Innovation Laboratories’ initiative aims to increase the awareness of students in Saudi universities about entrepreneurship, innovation and start-ups, according to Nasser Al-Aqeeli, the deputy minister for research and innovation at the ministry.
“The initiative gives students from 14 universities the chance to get introduced to Design Thinking for Innovation. More students and universities will have access to the program once it becomes available online,” Al-Aqeeli said.
The research and innovation deputyship at the Ministry of Education works to assess programs of research, innovation and entrepreneurship and identifies opportunities and challenges as well as risks to propose regulations. It also helps universities draft and implement research strategies that entrench the culture of research, innovation and entrepreneurship skills at academic institutions.

HIGHLIGHT

The initiative aims to increase the awareness of students in Saudi universities about entrepreneurship, innovation and start-ups.

The ministry has previously launched the online global startups challenge, “Let’s Unite to Fight COVID-19,” in collaboration with tech stars and Google to enhance the culture of innovation and entrepreneurship for students and faculty members.
More than 800 participants, both male and female, benefited from the contest, which provided an opportunity for members of the public to develop innovative skills.
It offered 54 hours of help, with the aid of 100 teams and 65 entrepreneurship and innovation experts, and more than 100 hours of consultation to the owners of startups projects that were presented during the three-day contest. To add credibility to the contest, 10 innovation and entrepreneurship arbitrators took part in the event.
The department aims to strengthen relations between research centers and universities while building research capabilities and capacities. It also aims to develop a sustainable financing platform that supports local and international research capabilities and forges international strategic partnerships.

Topics: Mobile innovation laboratories

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi education provider passes pandemic challenges
Update
Saudi Arabia
Saudi education ministry approves continuation of distance education until end of first term

Thought leaders urge united action to fight global problems

Updated 52 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Thought leaders urge united action to fight global problems

  • ‘Think 20’ summit hosted in Riyadh calls for greater international collaboration in face of pandemic and climate change
Updated 52 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

RIYADH: Global thought leaders urged the international community on Saturday to join together to find research-based solutions to the unprecedented crises created by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Riyadh-hosted Think 20 (T20) summit brought together think tanks, civil society organizations and international institutions to share ideas on how to build a more prosperous, sustainable and inclusive world.

The T20 is the “intellectual backbone” of the G20, the world’s most powerful nations under the presidency this year of Saudi Arabia. 

The past year proved the T20’s work was needed now more than ever, said Prince Turki Al-Faisal, chairman of the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has shown once again how a single nation’s problem can become a global problem,” he said.

Dr. Fahad Al-Turki, the T20 chair and vice president of research at the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center, called for global joint action to fight the pandemic.

“These are unprecedented times that call for unprecedented collective action. The COVID-19 pandemic has reconfirmed what was already established — health is a global public good and it can only be achieved by effective collaboration,” he said.

Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon said no country was an island in today’s interconnected world.“Our biggest challenges remain intrinsically global,” he said. 

He called for a return to multilateral cooperation to combat both the pandemic and climate change.

Recommendations in the T20 communiqué will be presented on the final day of the meeting on Sunday before the G20 leaders’ summit on Nov. 21-22.

Topics: T20 Think 20 (T20) Summit

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi T20 task force coordinators in action and thinking big
Saudi Arabia
Young Saudi women take charge of T20’s digital demands

Latest updates

Thought leaders urge united action to fight global problems
Saudi matchmakers face a modern makeover
What We Are Reading Today: Catching the Wind by Neal Gabler
INTERVIEW: Cambridge Medical focuses on post-pandemic rehabilitation
Sudan deal plunges migrants in Israel into new uncertainty

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.