10k foreign pilgrims arrive on first day of Umrah resumption

As per protocol, 500 groups of international pilgrims are dispersed throughout the day, each with 20 pilgrims. (SPA/file)
Updated 01 November 2020
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

  • They can stay for up to 10 days, three of which are in isolation
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Some 10,000 international pilgrims are arriving in Saudi Arabia after a seven-month hiatus to perform Umrah and visit the Prophet’s mosque on the first day of the third stage of the resumption of Umrah.

According to Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Amr Al-Maddah, the 10,000 pilgrims arriving from abroad must first obtain a permit. Upon arrival, pilgrims must isolate for three days before being transported to Miqat sites, principle boundaries at which pilgrims intending to perform Umrah must change into Ihrams.
They can stay in the Kingdom for up to 10 days, three of which are in isolation. As per protocol, 500 groups of international pilgrims are dispersed throughout the day, each with 20 pilgrims. The maximum age limit for international pilgrims is set at 50.
The deputy minister added that countries are subject to continuous evaluation by the Saudi Center for Disease Prevention and Control and the Ministry of Health as part of the government’s approved standards and protocols. Visas for pilgrims arriving from countries that are seeing a noticeable increase in numbers will be placed on hold until further assessment.

More than 1.4 million are using the Eatmarna app as downloads near 3 million. One million permits have been issued for performing prayers and Umrah.

With the start of the third stage, the holy mosques will be working at 100 percent operation, a pivotal stage for companies in the sector.  Al-Maddah added that if at any stage there is a cause for concern or danger to pilgrims, the ministry will evaluate the situation and return to previous stages and decrease capacity.
Currently, Saudia is the only certified airline allowed to transport pilgrims to and from the Kingdom. Pilgrims arriving from countries from which the carrier does not operate must arrange through a third party, accounted for by the Kingdom.
Pilgrims must have a health guide provided by Umrah companies to monitor each group throughout their visit. Pilgrims must also have full health insurance that includes emergency treatment if infected and a possible PCR test.

Thought leaders urge united action to fight global problems

Updated 6 min 32 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

  • ‘Think 20’ summit hosted in Riyadh calls for greater international collaboration in face of pandemic and climate change
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

RIYADH: Global thought leaders urged the international community on Saturday to join together to find research-based solutions to the unprecedented crises created by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Riyadh-hosted Think 20 (T20) summit brought together think tanks, civil society organizations and international institutions to share ideas on how to build a more prosperous, sustainable and inclusive world.

The T20 is the “intellectual backbone” of the G20, the world’s most powerful nations under the presidency this year of Saudi Arabia. 

The past year proved the T20’s work was needed now more than ever, said Prince Turki Al-Faisal, chairman of the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has shown once again how a single nation’s problem can become a global problem,” he said.

Dr. Fahad Al-Turki, the T20 chair and vice president of research at the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center, called for global joint action to fight the pandemic.

“These are unprecedented times that call for unprecedented collective action. The COVID-19 pandemic has reconfirmed what was already established — health is a global public good and it can only be achieved by effective collaboration,” he said.

Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon said no country was an island in today’s interconnected world.“Our biggest challenges remain intrinsically global,” he said. 

He called for a return to multilateral cooperation to combat both the pandemic and climate change.

Recommendations in the T20 communiqué will be presented on the final day of the meeting on Sunday before the G20 leaders’ summit on Nov. 21-22.

