  Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Development Company signs $2bn worth of contracts to date

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Development Company signs $2bn worth of contracts to date

Photo/Supplied (TRSDC)
Photo/Supplied (TRSDC)
Photo/Supplied (TRSDC)
Updated 13 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

  • More than 500 contracts have been awarded to companies from 24 countries, and work on the project’s transport links is underway
Updated 02 November 2020
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC), which is behind the Kingdom’s flagship international tourism project, has signed SR7.5 billion ($2 billion) worth of contracts to date, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

More than 70 percent of the contracts’ total value has been awarded to Saudi firms, highlighting TRSDC’s commitment to strengthening the local economy.

“This significant landmark underscores the scale of our project and the remarkable progress made to create the destination of the future,” said TRSDC CEO John Pagano. “TRSDC is a contributing factor to the growth of the Saudi Arabian economy and is playing a pivotal role in its Vision 2030 plan. I am honored to be able to showcase the incredible advances our brilliant team and partners have achieved towards making our vision a reality.”

More than 500 contracts have been awarded to companies from 24 countries, and work on the project’s transport links is underway. It includes developing 80 kilometers of roads, highways and junctions to connect the destination and the new international airport.

A crossing is being built between Shurayrah Island - the destination’s main hub - to the mainland and a number of jetties are also being built.

Saudi Amana Contracting has delivered the first volumetric prefabricated units, which were built in a newly established facility in the Kingdom.

These units will form part of the Coastal Village development, a new town housing the 14,000 staff who will operate the destination once it is completed.

Construction Village, which will be home to 10,000 workers, is nearing completion with all of its cabins being built off-site, delivered and assembled. The onsite landscape nursery, which measures more than a million square meters, is operational and can deliver in excess of 15 million plants.

Last July, TRSDC signed its largest contract to date for airside infrastructure works for the project’s international airport that is set to open in 2022.

It is a joint venture between two leading Saudi contractors, Nesma & Partners Contracting Co. Ltd and Almabani General Contractors, and demonstrates TRSDC’s commitment to creating opportunities within the national construction sector.


 

Topics: Red Sea Development Company

Saudi Interior Ministry asks people to report violations of coronavirus measures

The number to report violations in health facilities is 937. (SPA)
Updated 02 November 2020
Ruba Obaid

  • There are currently 771 cases in critical condition in the Kingdom, while 8,000 remain active, with patients receiving medical care
Updated 02 November 2020
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: The Saudi Interior Ministry once again urged the Kingdom’s residents to adhere to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) precautionary measures and to report violators, affirming that penalties remain in place.
The ministry receives reports on 999 in all regions of the Kingdom, and on 911 for Makkah and Riyadh.
The number to report violations in health facilities is 937, and 940 is for reports about restaurants and public places.
The Ministry of Health announced 374 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 347,656 in the Kingdom.

INNUMBERS

347,656 COVID-19 cases

334,236 Recoveries

8,000 Active cases

5,420 Total deaths

The ministry’s spokesman, Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly, said that there has been a noticeable acceleration in the increase of confirmed cases in one of the regions. He added that more strict measures will be applied to control and prevent its spread.
There are currently 771 cases in critical condition in the Kingdom, while 8,000 remain active, with patients receiving medical care.
In addition, 394 patients have recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 334,236. The death toll has reached 5,420 with 18 new deaths reported.
The ministry has so far conducted 8.1 million polymerase chain reaction tests since the virus was first discovered in the country.

Topics: Coroanvirus

