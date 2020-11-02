You are here

  • Home
  • UAE Flag Day: A look at the meaning behind some of the most interesting Arab flags

UAE Flag Day: A look at the meaning behind some of the most interesting Arab flags

Flags of some of the MENA region countries. Getty
Short Url

https://arab.news/6e8u4

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

UAE Flag Day: A look at the meaning behind some of the most interesting Arab flags

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

In honor of UAE Flag Day on Nov. 3, we look at the significance of six regional flags.

UAE

The UAE flag was first adopted in 1971 and was hoisted at a historic meeting between the rulers of the United Arab Emirates. The flag was designed by Abdullah Mohammad Al-Maainah, who was a teenager at the time.

Lebanon

The Lebanese flag, which features red and white horizontal stripes with a green cedar tree in the center, was adopted in 1943.

Algeria

The Algerian flag was adopted in 1962 after the country gained its independence from France. The colors and crescent and star symbols on the flag are associated with Islam.

Egypt

Many flags have been flown in Egypt throughout its rich history. Its present flag — which consists of red, white and black stripes and a gold eagle crescent — was adopted in 1984.

Oman

The crossed swords over a sheathed khanjar on the Omani flag is the national emblem of the Gulf country.

Bahrain

An early iteration of the current Bahraini flag boasted 28 white triangles. In 2002, the current design was adopted, specifying that the dividing line between the red and white portions of the flag must be serrated into five white triangles.

Topics: UAE Flag Day

Kendall Jenner criticized for party amid pandemic

Updated 02 November 2020
Arab News

Kendall Jenner criticized for party amid pandemic

Updated 02 November 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Reality TV star and supermodel Kendall Jenner has been criticized on social media for throwing a big bash for her 25th birthday during the coronavirus pandemic. 

According to the pictures and videos shared of the event, guests were seen without masks and not abiding by social distancing measures. 

Guests were also allegedly handed cards that read: “Take all the photos you want, but please do not post on social media of any kind.” 

Fans quickly took to Twitter to criticize Jenner, who celebrated her birthday with a cake and candles during her family’s Halloween party. 

“Not Kendall Jenner hosting a Halloween party in the middle of the pandemic and making a ‘no social media’ rule so people wouldn’t know (sic),” wrote one user. 

“My family is currently mourning a loss due to COVID-19, but I’m so glad Kendall Jenner got to have a ******* birthday party!” another wrote. 

Topics: Kendall Jenner

Latest updates

Oman income tax expected in 2022 in fiscal shake-up
Germany launches 4-week partial shutdown to curb virus
‘Baby Shark’ becomes most-watched YouTube video
UAE Flag Day: A look at the meaning behind some of the most interesting Arab flags
Former two-time boxing champion Amir Khan to oversee transformation of sport in Middle East

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.