UAE Flag Day: A look at the meaning behind some of the most interesting Arab flags

In honor of UAE Flag Day on Nov. 3, we look at the significance of six regional flags.

UAE

The UAE flag was first adopted in 1971 and was hoisted at a historic meeting between the rulers of the United Arab Emirates. The flag was designed by Abdullah Mohammad Al-Maainah, who was a teenager at the time.

Lebanon

The Lebanese flag, which features red and white horizontal stripes with a green cedar tree in the center, was adopted in 1943.

Algeria

The Algerian flag was adopted in 1962 after the country gained its independence from France. The colors and crescent and star symbols on the flag are associated with Islam.

Egypt

Many flags have been flown in Egypt throughout its rich history. Its present flag — which consists of red, white and black stripes and a gold eagle crescent — was adopted in 1984.

Oman

The crossed swords over a sheathed khanjar on the Omani flag is the national emblem of the Gulf country.

Bahrain

An early iteration of the current Bahraini flag boasted 28 white triangles. In 2002, the current design was adopted, specifying that the dividing line between the red and white portions of the flag must be serrated into five white triangles.