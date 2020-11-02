You are here

Robert Fisk, veteran foreign correspondent, dies at 74

Veteran British journalist Robert Fisk reports from Douma, during a tour by Syria’s Information Ministry to the town days after it was captured from rebels by Syrian government forces, April 16, 2018. (AP Photo)
Updated 02 November 2020
AP

Robert Fisk, veteran foreign correspondent, dies at 74

  • A fearless, bespectacled and cheerful personality bristling with energy, Fisk was often the first reporter to arrive at the scene of a story
  • He shunned email, smart phones and social media till the end, and strongly believed in the power of street reporting
Updated 02 November 2020
AP

BEIRUT: Veteran British journalist Robert Fisk, one of the best-known Middle East correspondents who spent his career reporting from the troubled region and won accolades for challenging mainstream narratives has died after a short illness, his employer said Monday. He was 74.
Fisk, whose reporting often sparked controversy, died Sunday at a hospital in Dublin, shortly after he was taken there after falling ill at his home in the Irish capital. The London Independent, where he had worked since 1989, described him as the most celebrated journalist of his era.
“Fearless, uncompromising, determined and utterly committed to uncovering the truth and reality at all costs, Robert Fisk was the greatest journalist of his generation,” said Christian Broughton, managing director of the newspaper.
“The fire he lit at The Independent will burn on,” he said.
Born in Kent, in the United Kingdom, Fisk began his career on Fleet Street at the Sunday Express. He went on to work for The Times, where he was based in Northern Ireland, Portugal and the Middle East. He moved to Beirut in 1976, a year after the country’s civil war broke out, and continued to work and live from an apartment located on the Lebanese capital’s famed Mediterranean corniche until his death.
From his base in Beirut, Fisk traveled across the Mideast and beyond, covering almost every big story in the region, including the Lebanon war, the Iran-Iraq war, the Arab-Israeli conflict, the war in Algeria, the conflict in Afghanistan, Saddam Hussein’s invasion of Kuwait, the US invasion and occupation of Iraq, the Arab Spring and Syria’s civil war. His reporting earned him awards, but also invited controversy, particularly his coverage of the Syria conflict.
A fearless, bespectacled and cheerful personality bristling with energy, Fisk was often the first reporter to arrive at the scene of a story. He shunned email, smart phones and social media till the end, and strongly believed in the power of street reporting.
In 1982, he was one of the first journalists at the Sabra and Shatila camp in Beirut, where Christian militiamen slaughtered hundreds of Palestinian refugees. Earlier that year, he was also the first foreign journalist to report on the scale of the Hama massacre in 1982, when then-Syrian President Hafez Assad launched a withering assault on the rebellious city in central Syria, leveling entire neighborhoods and killing thousands in one of the most notorious massacres in the modern Middle East.
Fisk was in love with Beirut, the city he called home, sticking with it during the most difficult days of the 1975-90 civil war when foreign journalists fell victim to kidnappers. Back then, he used the offices of The Associated Press to file his stories during the war, where colleagues called him “the Fisk,” or “Fisky.”
In his book chronicling the war, Pity the Nation, he describes filing his dispatches by furiously punching a telex tape at the bureau, which he described as “a place of dirty white walls and heavy battleship-grey metal desks with glass tops and iron typewriters” and a “massive, evil-tempered generator” on the balcony.
“So sad to lose a true friend and a great journalist. The Temple of truth is gone,” said Marwan Chukri, director of the Foreign Press Center at the Information Ministry in Beirut.
Fisk gained particular fame and popularity in the region for his opposition to the Iraq war, challenging the official US government narrative of weapons of mass destruction as it laid the groundwork for the 2003 invasion.
He was one of the few journalists who interviewed Osama bin Laden several times. After the Sept. 11, 2011 attacks and the subsequent US invasion of Iraq, he traveled to the Pakistan-Afghan border, where he was attacked by a group of Afghan refugees.
He later wrote about the incident from the refugees’ perspective, describing his beating by refugees as a “symbol of the hatred and fury of this filthy war.”
“I realized – there were all the Afghan men and boys who had attacked me who should never have done so but whose brutality was entirely the product of others, of us — of we who had armed their struggle against the Russians and ignored their pain and laughed at their civil war,” he wrote.
His most controversial reporting, however, was on the conflict in Syria in the past decade. Fisk, who was often allowed access to government-held areas when other journalists were banished, was accused of siding with the government of President Bashar Assad and whitewashing crimes committed by Syrian security forces, most famously when he cast doubt on whether the government carried out chemical attacks against civilians in the Damascus suburb of Douma.
His deep attachment to Lebanon and its people consistently came through his writing. Following the massive explosion that tore through Beirut port on Aug. 4 and destroyed large parts of the city, he wrote a scathing article that summed up the country’s curse and corrupt political class.
“So here is one of the most educated nations in the region with the most talented and courageous — and generous and kindliest — of peoples, blessed by snows and mountains and Roman ruins and the finest food and the greatest intellect and a history of millennia. And yet it cannot run its currency, supply its electric power, cure its sick or protect its people,” Fisk wrote.
Fisk wrote several books, including “Pity the Nation: Lebanon at War” and “The Great War for Civilization: The Conquest of the Middle East.”
He is survived by his wife, Nelofer Pazira, a filmmaker and human rights activist.

Topics: Robert Fisk Middle East Sabra and Shatila

Updated 30 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

Le Figaro article calls for Europe to sanction Erdogan, halt Turkey's expansionist policies

  • Historian and writer Nicolas Baverez launches scathing attack against Turkish president and the ‘Islamist movement’
Updated 30 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

PARIS: A renowned French author has called for European powers to halt Turkey’s expansionist policies and place sanctions on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In an article in Le Figaro, historian and author Nicolas Baverez said now is the time for Europe to harden its position by practicing a firm policy towards Turkey.

He said Europe should stop Turkish accession to the European Union, place sanctions against Erdogan and his relatives and offer support for Greece and Cyprus.  

Baverez said that since rising to power, Erdogan, who leads the Justice and Development Party (AKP), has gradually tightened his control over the machinery of the state, placing his relatives in sensitive posts and terrorizing the population in an “unprecedented totalitarian drift.”

Internationally, Erdogan has pursued aggressive policies that have destabilized the entire region, especially by engaging in wars in Syria, Libya and the Nagorno-Karabakh region disputed between Armenia and Azerbaijan.  

Baverez also accused Turkey of supporting Islamic extremism at the expense of moderate Sunni countries and aiming to present itself as the Sunni world’s leading force. 

“At the same time, Turkey’s resurgence on the regional scene comes as part of Erdogan's effort to rebuild the hegemony of the Ottoman Empire,” Baverez said.

He argued that Turkey is increasingly distancing itself from Europe and NATO.

The purchase of Russian military equipment, the conflict with Greece and Cyprus, and recent tensions with French President Emmanuel Macron, have added to Turkey’s isolation.

Erdogan and Macron have been at loggerheads in recent weeks after the Turkish president attacked France amid the aftermath of an extremist murder of a French schoolteacher. 

Samuel Paty was beheaded last month after showing students cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad during a discussion about freedom of speech.

Erdogan, whose politics are rooted in Islamist ideology, attacked Macron over his response to the atrocity, sparking a war of words.

Writing in one of France’s most esteemed publications, Baverez said the creeping Islamization of Turkish society is becoming increasingly contradictory with the republican and secular state of France, “which seems to aggravate the animosity of Erdogan and Turkey towards France in particular and Europe in general.”

“Turkey is currently experiencing a severe economic crisis, as well as a COVID-19 pandemic that has caused a health crisis,” Baverez said. “These difficult conditions pushed Erdogan to even more radical positions, in an effort to mask his problems and distract the population from their daily problems.”

The historian said Erdogan has interpreted Europe’s conciliatory “carrot and stick” strategy as weakness, leading him to increase pressure especially with Greece and Cyprus.  

“The time is right to limit Turkish expansion and stem the Islamist movement,” he said.

 

 

Topics: France Turkey Europe Erdogan

