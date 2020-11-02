You are here

  • Home
  • At least three killed in Vienna attack involving multiple assailants, locations

At least three killed in Vienna attack involving multiple assailants, locations

1 / 6
An Austrian policeman overlooks an area in Vienna on Nov. 2, 2020, after a shooting in the city center. (AFP)
2 / 6
Police blocks a street near Schwedenplatz square after a shooting in Vienna, Austria Nov. 2, 2020. (Reuters)
3 / 6
Armed police patrol at a passage near the opera in central Vienna on Nov. 2, 2020, following a shooting near a synagogue. (AFP)
4 / 6
Police patrol near the Rotenturmstrasse near a synagogue in central Vienna on November 2, 2020, following a shooting. (AFP)
5 / 6
In this image made from video, police at the scene after gunshots were heard, in Vienna, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (AP)
6 / 6
Police officers walk between emergency vehicles at the scene after gunshots were heard, in Vienna, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6ubhn

Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

At least three killed in Vienna attack involving multiple assailants, locations

  • Austrian police say several people have been injured
  • One attacker has been killed and another could be on the run
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

VIENNA: Three people have died after multiple gunmen opened fire across central Vienna on Monday, and at least one attacker remained on the run after what Chancellor Sebastian Kurz described as a “repulsive terrorist attack.”
Interior Minister Karl Nehammer warned people to stay away from the center of the city, as officials said border checks were being reinforced and that children would not be required to attend school on Tuesday.
Nehammer said at the start of the news conference that “several” people had been killed. An official later clarified that two people were dead, a civilian and a suspected attacker.
Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig later told broadcaster ORF that a second civilian had died.
“We have brought several special forces units together that are now searching for the presumed terrorists. I am therefore not limiting it to an area of Vienna, because these are mobile perpetrators,” Nehammer earlier told broadcaster ORF.
Kurz said the army would protect sites in the capital so the police could focus on anti-terror operations. Speaking to ORF, he said the attackers “were very well equipped with automatic weapons” and had “prepared professionally.”
Police said on Twitter that at least one person had been killed and that the injured included a police officer. Vienna mayor Michael Ludwig told ORF that 15 people were being treated in Vienna hospitals, and that seven were in a serious condition.
Police also said they had shot dead one of the attackers.
Nehammer said all six locations in the attack were near the street housing the central synagogue.
Jewish community leader Oskar Deutsch said on Twitter it was not clear whether the Vienna synagogue and adjoining offices had been the target and said they were closed at the time.
Rabbi Schlomo Hofmeister told London’s LBC radio he was living in the compound of the synagogue. “Upon hearing shots, we looked down (from) the windows and saw the gunmen shooting at the guests of the various bars and pubs,” he said.
“The gunmen were running around and shooting at least 100 rounds or even more in front of our building,” he said.
Videos circulated on social media of a gunman running down a cobblestone street shooting and shouting. Reuters could not immediately verify the videos.
The attack happened hours before a partial lockdown was due to go into place due to the rising spread of the coronavirus, with restaurants, cafes and hotels shuttered and restrictions on movement at night.
Authorities gave no indication of the identity of the assailants or reason for the attack.
“We really can’t say anything about the background yet,” Kurz told ORF. “Of course an anti-Semitic background cannot be ruled out.”
President Emmanuel Macron of France, which has seen two deadly knife attacks in Paris and Nice in recent weeks, issued a statement expressing shock and sorrow.
“This is our Europe,” he said. “Our enemies must know with whom they are dealing. We will not retreat.”
French officials have ramped up security since the attacks in Paris and Nice, which had suspected Islamist motives. Macron has deployed thousands of soldiers to protect sites such as places of worship and schools, and ministers have warned that other Islamist militant attacks could take place.
In 1981, two people were killed and 18 injured during an attack by two Palestinians at the same Vienna synagogue. In 1985, a Palestinian extremist group killed three civilians in an attack at the airport.
In recent years, Austria has been spared the sort of large-scale attacks seen in Paris, Berlin and London.
In August, authorities arrested a 31-year-old Syrian refugee suspected of trying to attack a Jewish community leader in the country’s second city Graz. The leader was unhurt.

Topics: Austria vienna Vienna Attack terrorist attack

Related

World
French church in Nice hit by deadly attack seeks solace in mass
Update
World
Orthodox priest shot in Lyon, suspect held in France’s third attack in two weeks

Small fire burns tents in squalid Greek island refugee camp

A migrant is treated after a fire broke out at a refugee and migrant camp, on the Greek island of Samos, on Monday. (AP)
Updated 03 November 2020
AP

Small fire burns tents in squalid Greek island refugee camp

  • The camp on Samos is by far the most overcrowded, with more than 4,200 people in a facility built to house under 650 people
Updated 03 November 2020
AP

ATHENS: A small brush fire that started at an overcrowded refugee center on Greece’s eastern Aegean island of Samos has burned about 15 tents but caused no injuries, Greek authorities said Monday.
The fire department said the blaze started Monday morning in low-growing vegetation near the camp and was brought under control soon after.
The Migration and Asylum Ministry said the tents that were burned had been evacuated, and no injuries were reported. It said the reasons for the blaze were unclear.
In September, a series of fires destroyed Greece’s largest refugee camp in Moria on the nearby island of Lesbos, leaving more than 10,000 people in need of emergency shelter. Greek authorities said the fires were deliberately set by a small group of the overcrowded camp’s residents after isolation and lockdown orders were issued to combat a coronavirus outbreak in the camp.

BACKGROUND

Under a 2016 EU deal with Turkey, new arrivals remain on the islands until their asylum applications are either accepted or rejected.

Greece remains one of the main routes for migrants and refugees from the Mideast, Africa and Asia hoping to make their way into the European Union.
The vast majority cross from Turkey to nearby Greek islands. But under a 2016 EU deal with Turkey, new arrivals remain on the islands until their asylum applications are either accepted or rejected. A backlog in the asylum procedure and continued arrivals has led to severe overcrowding and squalid conditions in the camps.
The camp on Samos is by far the most overcrowded, with more than 4,200 people in a facility built to house under 650 people.

Topics: Greek

Related

photos
Middle-East
Death toll reaches 37 in quake that hit Turkey, Greek island
World
Greek man convicted of murdering US scientist on Crete

Latest updates

Virus cases set to rise in Saudi Arabia, warn health chiefs
Small fire burns tents in squalid Greek island refugee camp
Hadi: Implementing Riyadh accord key to defeating Houthis
What We Are Reading Today: The Queens Nobody Knows by William B. Helmreich
Typhoon lashes Philippines as more than 2m affected

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.