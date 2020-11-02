You are here

Equestrian Dalma Malhas was recently appointed chairperson of the newly founded athletes’ advisory committee at the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee.
She was the first female athlete to represent Saudi Arabia at the inaugural Youth Olympic Games in 2010 in Singapore. Malhas won a bronze medal, becoming the third Saudi athlete to snag an Olympic medal.
She is also the first female athlete to have represented Saudi Arabia at the World Equestrian Games at Tyron, in North Carolina in the US in 2018.
Malhas’ appointment to the SAOC committee follows Saudi Arabia’s formal bid to host the 21st Asian Games in 2030 in Riyadh.
The Saudi horsewoman, who speaks Arabic, English, French, Italian, and Spanish, was born in Ohio in 1992. Her mother, Arwa Mutabagani, is also a prominent equestrian and has been a board member at the Saudi Equestrian Federation since 2008.
At 12, Malhas moved with her mother from Saudi Arabia to Rome. In Italy, she received training from Italy’s former showjumping national coach, Duccio Bartalucci. She spent a decade under his tutelage.
After spending a few years in Rome and obtaining her International Baccalaureate, she moved to undertake a two-year professional training program at the Fursan Equestrian Center in Chantilly, France. She has been training with Olympic champion Roger Yves Bost since 2016.
Malhas has participated in many international horseback riding events. However, when the experienced horsewoman took part in the 2019 Diriyah Equestrian Festival for the first time, she said it was a rendezvous she had been dreaming of for a very long time.
She told Arab News that she was honored to be part of the Saudi national team after “years of work and dedication.”
Malhas has won several awards to date, including Dubai’s Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Creative Sports Award.
She has also attended several regional and international conferences on sports as a speaker.

Virus cases set to rise in Saudi Arabia, warn health chiefs

Saudi youths ride bicycles at the seafront promenade in the Saudi seaport of jeddah, on June 21, 2020, as the country re-opens following the lifting of a lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AFP)
Virus cases set to rise in Saudi Arabia, warn health chiefs

  • Saudi Arabia has so far conducted 8,151,353 polymerase chain reaction tests since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country, and 53,819 were carried out in the last 24 hours
JEDDAH: Saudi health chiefs on Monday warned members of the public to prepare for an increase in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the Kingdom.
With infection rates on the rise throughout the world, changing weather conditions, and people dropping their guard over safety precautions, Ministry of Health officials predicted an upsurge in cases was inevitable.
Dr. Hani Joukhadar, the ministry’s undersecretary for public health, said: “Cases began to increase in most countries around the world, reaching unprecedented numbers in the US, England, France, Italy, and Spain.
“After numbers in these countries reached a stable status during the virus’ first wave, numbers in other countries began to increase, and this is expected to happen again.”
He added that a second wave of COVID-19 in many countries had come about following an easing of restrictions and people failing to adhere to precautionary measures.
“In Saudi Arabia, we expect an increase in cases as the weather is changing and more people are encouraged to go out and gather in homes. We also notice that people are less committed to wearing masks in public places,” Joukhadar said.
He hoped that awareness among Saudis and expats would help prevent a major second wave in the Kingdom but warned that the number of cases was still expected to increase.
Saudi Arabia announced 381 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, meaning that 348,037 people in the country had so far contracted the disease. There were 7,928 active cases receiving medical care, of which 755 patients were in serious or critical condition.

FASTFACTS

• Saudi Arabia announced 381 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

• 436 more patients have recovered, raising the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 334,672.

In addition, 436 patients have recovered, raising the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 334,672. The death toll now stands at 5,437 after 17 more people were reported to have died.
Saudi Arabia has so far conducted 8,151,353 polymerase chain reaction tests since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country, and 53,819 were carried out in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, the Saudi Red Crescent Authority organized 216 ambulance volunteer teams, consisting of 1,744 helpers, to work at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah to tackle medical cases in the past two weeks.
Around 257 reports were initiated in the Prophet’s Mosque and its squares, 243 cases were handled, and 86 cases were transferred to the emergency teams stationed in the Prophet’s Mosque or nearby health centers.

