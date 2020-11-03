America decides: Trump and Biden hold final rallies in key swing states

You are here

On the last day of campaigning, US President Donald Trump maintained the frenetic pace that has been a hallmark of his bid to remain in the White House. (AFP)
RAY HANANIA
Ephrem Kossaify

  • Trump and Biden stage final rallies in key swing states on last day of presidential campaigns
  • Many people welcomed the opportunity to vote early in person, and some regretted not having voted in 2016
CHICAGO, NEW YORK: Millions of Americans will vote on Tuesday in what President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden both described as “the most important election in our lifetime.”
Final polls on Monday showed Biden clearly ahead nationally, but tightening races in some of the key “swing” states that will actually decide the election, including Pennsylvania and Trump’s adopted home state of Florida.
On the last day of campaigning, Trump maintained the frenetic pace that has been a hallmark of his bid to remain in the White House, with rallies in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan.
“You elected an outsider as president who is finally putting America first,” he told a crowd in Fayetteville, North Carolina. “Get out and vote, that’s all I ask.”
Trump’s final rally was in Grand Rapids, Michigan — where he also delivered the closing speech of his victorious 2016 campaign, and where he hopes he will once more defy the polls. “I watch these fake polls,” he said. “We’re going to win anyway.”
Biden closed his low-key campaign with socially distanced events in Ohio and Pennsylvania.
“It’s time for Donald Trump to pack his bags and go home,” he told supporters in Cleveland, Ohio.
“We’re done with the chaos. We’re done with the tweets, the anger, the hate, the failure, the irresponsibility.”
Arab Americans, who consistently have among the highest voting turnouts of US ethnic communities, will play a key role in deciding the election.
Samir Khalil, president of the Arab American Democratic Club and a Biden supporter, said that for the first time Arab Americans believed they would finally be taken seriously.
“Too often we have been pandered to by all of the parties and the candidates. They want to use us and get our votes but, in the end, we really have not received what we have asked for,” he said.
“We have asked that elected officials include our community.”
Polling suggests that 59 percent of Arab Americans support Biden and 35 percent back Trump.
However, American Muslim support for Republicans and Trump increased from 13 percent in 2018 to 30 percent in 2020.
In New York, where there has been early voting for the first time in a general election, a long line of voters stretched up the block and around the corner at LaGuardia Community College in Queens, one of 88 early-voting locations.
“I wanted to vote early and save a space for someone else on election day,” 24-year-old Lilly told Arab News. Outside, canvassers were distributing sample ballots, urging people to vote for Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris.
Many people welcomed the opportunity to vote early in person, and some regretted not having voted in 2016, when turnout was one of the lowest in US history.
“I learned my lesson,” Omar Mente told Arab News. “You just can’t sit at home and run your mouth. You’ve got to come and put pen to paper.”

Small fire burns tents in squalid Greek island refugee camp

A migrant is treated after a fire broke out at a refugee and migrant camp, on the Greek island of Samos, on Monday. (AP)
Updated 03 November 2020
AP

Small fire burns tents in squalid Greek island refugee camp

  • The camp on Samos is by far the most overcrowded, with more than 4,200 people in a facility built to house under 650 people
Updated 03 November 2020
AP

ATHENS: A small brush fire that started at an overcrowded refugee center on Greece’s eastern Aegean island of Samos has burned about 15 tents but caused no injuries, Greek authorities said Monday.
The fire department said the blaze started Monday morning in low-growing vegetation near the camp and was brought under control soon after.
The Migration and Asylum Ministry said the tents that were burned had been evacuated, and no injuries were reported. It said the reasons for the blaze were unclear.
In September, a series of fires destroyed Greece’s largest refugee camp in Moria on the nearby island of Lesbos, leaving more than 10,000 people in need of emergency shelter. Greek authorities said the fires were deliberately set by a small group of the overcrowded camp’s residents after isolation and lockdown orders were issued to combat a coronavirus outbreak in the camp.

BACKGROUND

Under a 2016 EU deal with Turkey, new arrivals remain on the islands until their asylum applications are either accepted or rejected.

Greece remains one of the main routes for migrants and refugees from the Mideast, Africa and Asia hoping to make their way into the European Union.
The vast majority cross from Turkey to nearby Greek islands. But under a 2016 EU deal with Turkey, new arrivals remain on the islands until their asylum applications are either accepted or rejected. A backlog in the asylum procedure and continued arrivals has led to severe overcrowding and squalid conditions in the camps.
The camp on Samos is by far the most overcrowded, with more than 4,200 people in a facility built to house under 650 people.

