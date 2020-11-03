You are here

  Hong Kong man jailed for 'doxxing' police during protests

Hong Kong man jailed for ‘doxxing’ police during protests

Police became a key target for protesters as clashes raged, especially after officers stopped wearing identification badges. (AFP)
AFP

Hong Kong man jailed for 'doxxing' police during protests

  • Publishing personal details online – known as doxxing – became a common tactic used by both sides of Hong Kong’s political divide
HONG KONG: A former Hong Kong telecoms worker was jailed Tuesday for publishing personal details of police officers and their families during the huge pro-democracy protests last year, the first such conviction linked to political unrest.
Chan King-hei, 33, was sentenced to two years in jail after being convicted last month of unlawfully obtaining and disclosing personal data stored on computers at his former employer, Hong Kong Telecom.
Publishing personal details online – known as doxxing – became a common tactic used by both sides of Hong Kong’s political divide during last year’s protests.
Police became a key target for protesters as clashes raged – especially after officers stopped wearing identification badges – while government loyalists have also doxxed Beijing’s critics.
During their investigation police discovered personal information, including ID card and telephone numbers as well as residential addresses of officers and their families on Chan’s mobile phone.
They also found he had downloaded files from his company’s computers.
Some of the personal details were then shared on a Telegram channel dedicated to exposing the personal details of police officers and pro-government figures, the court said.
Hong Kong was convulsed by seven straight months of protests last year calling for greater democratic freedoms and police accountability.
Backed by Beijing, authorities refused concessions and more than 10,000 people were arrested.
The courts are now filled with prosecutions and Beijing imposed a sweeping new security law on the restless city in June.
The measures have snuffed out mass expressions of dissent but the underlying causes of the unrest remain unaddressed.
A 25-year old immigration official is currently being prosecuted for allegedly using government computers to access the personal information of over 220 individuals, including police officers, senior officials, judges and their family members.
A sophisticated and shady website called HK Leaks has also ramped up its doxxing of government critics, especially since the new national security law came in.
HK Leaks has so far posted the personal details of more than 2,000 people it deems guilty of various “misdeeds” against China. Registered on a Russian server, it is specifically designed to evade prosecution, experts say.
“It is saddening that doxxing acts often lead to cyberbullying or even criminal intimidation of the victims and their family members,” Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data Ada Chung said following Tuesday’s sentencing.

New Delhi sees worst coronavirus wave as India's cases drop

New Delhi sees worst coronavirus wave as India's cases drop

  • New Delhi has averaged more than 5,200 newly confirmed cases a day this past week
NEW DELHI: India’s capital is seeing its worst wave of coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic, even as the nation’s overall cases fall.
New Delhi has averaged more than 5,200 newly confirmed cases a day this past week, the highest this trend has been since the first case was recorded in the capital on March 2.
The Health Ministry has attributed the surge in New Delhi to the festival season and warned the situation can worsen due to people crowding markets for festival shopping, coupled with the onset of winters and high air pollution levels in the capital.
India is maintaining an overall decline in new cases, registering 38,310 in the last 24 hours. The Health Ministry also Tuesday reported another 490 fatalities, raising the overall death toll to 123,097.
With 8.2 million cases of coronavirus, India is the second worst-hit country behind the US.

