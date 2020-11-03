You are here

  • Home
  • Gulf countries condemn extremist attacks in Vienna

Gulf countries condemn extremist attacks in Vienna

Firefighters and police cars stand near Schwedenplatz square following a shooting in the center of Vienna on November 2, 2020. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yu542

Updated 03 November 2020
Arab News

Gulf countries condemn extremist attacks in Vienna

  • The Kingdom’s foreign ministry affirmed the country's solidarity with Austria in maintaining its security
Updated 03 November 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia and the UAE have condemned the extremist attacks that took place in Austria’s Vienna on Monday, leaving four dead, including an attacker.
The Kingdom’s foreign ministry affirmed the country's solidarity with Austria in taking all necessary measures to maintain its security and protect itself from extremism and violence in all its forms.
Meanwhile, the UAE’s foreign ministry said it also condemned what it called “criminal acts,” adding that it “rejects all forms of violence and extremism that are incompatible with religious and humanitarian values and principles.”
The ministry further offered its condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.
It is believed that at least one attacker remains on the run after what Chancellor Sebastian Kurz described as a “repulsive terrorist attack.”
Interior Minister Karl Nehammer warned people to stay away from the center of the city, as officials said border checks were being reinforced and that children would not be required to attend school on Tuesday.

Topics: Vienna Attack Saudi Arabia UAE

Related

Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia emerges as ‘champion of multilateralism’
Developing
World
At least 4 killed, including gunman, in Vienna attacks

Iran reports record of 8,932 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Updated 03 November 2020
Reuters

Iran reports record of 8,932 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

  • Another 422 patients had died in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 36,160
Updated 03 November 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran reported on Tuesday a record daily total of 8,932 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the overall figure to 637,712 for detected infections in the Middle East’s worst-hit country, the Health Ministry said.
Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state television that 422 patients had died in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 36,160.

Topics: Iran Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Iran reports record high COVID-19 death toll as travel bans go into force
Middle-East
Iran imposes travel restrictions as virus deaths hit record

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia announces 19 more COVID-19 deaths
Greece shuts restaurants, bars and museums to curb coronavirus surge
Afghanistan mourns after 22 killed in university attack
Survivors count 54 dead after Ethiopia massacre, group says
Britain’s new polar ship, ‘Boaty McBoatface,’ heads for open seas

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.