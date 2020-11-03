Gulf countries condemn extremist attacks in Vienna

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia and the UAE have condemned the extremist attacks that took place in Austria’s Vienna on Monday, leaving four dead, including an attacker.

The Kingdom’s foreign ministry affirmed the country's solidarity with Austria in taking all necessary measures to maintain its security and protect itself from extremism and violence in all its forms.

Meanwhile, the UAE’s foreign ministry said it also condemned what it called “criminal acts,” adding that it “rejects all forms of violence and extremism that are incompatible with religious and humanitarian values and principles.”

The ministry further offered its condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

It is believed that at least one attacker remains on the run after what Chancellor Sebastian Kurz described as a “repulsive terrorist attack.”

Interior Minister Karl Nehammer warned people to stay away from the center of the city, as officials said border checks were being reinforced and that children would not be required to attend school on Tuesday.