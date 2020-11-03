You are here

  • Home
  • Khamenei says Iran’s US policy not affected by who wins election

Khamenei says Iran’s US policy not affected by who wins election

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a virtual speech, on the occasion of the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday, in Tehran, Iran November 3, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5ja4j

Updated 03 November 2020
Reuters

Khamenei says Iran’s US policy not affected by who wins election

  • Khamenei was speaking on the anniversary of the 1979 seizure of the US embassy in Tehran
  • Iran canceled rallies and other events marking the embassy seizure because of coronavirus
Updated 03 November 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday the US presidential election’s result will not impact Tehran’s policy toward Washington.
“Our policy toward the United States is clearly set and does not change with the movement of individuals. It does not matter to us who comes and goes,” Khamenei said in a speech carried live on state TV.
Khamenei was speaking on the anniversary of the 1979 seizure of the US embassy in Tehran, which coincided with the birthday of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad.
“The students’ attack on this den of spies was quite appropriate and wise,” Khamenei said, referring to radical Islamist students who stormed the embassy, taking hostage 52 staff for an eventual 444 days. There have been no US-Iranian diplomatic relations since.
Iran this year canceled rallies and other events marking the embassy seizure because of concerns over the spread of the coronavirus which has killed about 36,000 people in the country, the worst hit in the Middle East.
The Democratic nominee, Joe Biden, has pledged to rejoin Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with six powers if Iran returns to compliance with it.
In 2018 President Donald Trump abandoned the deal, under which Iran international financial sanctions on Iran were lifted in return for curbs to its nuclear program. Iran followed Washington’s rejection by reducing its compliance.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told US network CBS on Monday that he wants the United States to rejoin the accord, but that “re-engagement does not mean renegotiation” because “if we wanted to do that, we would have done it with President (Donald) Trump four years ago.”
Zarif told CBS that “the statements by the Biden camp have been more promising, but we will have to wait and see.”
Trump has said he wants to strike a broader accord that would also address Iran’s missile program and regional activities. Iran has ruled out any negotiations unless Washington first returns to the agreement.

Topics: Iran Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia
Allies must take note of Iran’s belligerence, says Saudi FM
Middle-East
Britain ‘appalled’ by Iran’s new case against Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Volunteers want Christians to return to Mosul, where Daesh once ruled

Updated 19 min 37 sec ago
Reuters

Volunteers want Christians to return to Mosul, where Daesh once ruled

  • The Syriac Catholic church, dating from the mid-1800s, was looted by Daesh after it invaded Mosul in 2014
  • The militants were finally driven out of Iraq’s second largest city in 2017
Updated 19 min 37 sec ago
Reuters

MOSUL: Young volunteers have been clearing dust and debris from St. Thomas church in Mosul, as the Iraqi city occupied by Daesh militants seeks to sweep away the horrors of a brutal three-year rule and welcome back members of minority faiths.
The Syriac Catholic church, dating from the mid-1800s, was looted by the hard-line extremist movement after it invaded Mosul in 2014 and has been abandoned ever since. The militants were finally driven out of Iraq’s second largest city in 2017.


“This is a message to say ‘Come back, Mosul is not complete without you’,” said Mohammed Essam, co-founder of a local volunteer group, after a day of cleaning rubble and dirt from the floors of the church and the courtyard outside.
There are still reminders of Daesh’s occupation.
The words “Land of the Caliphate” are painted in Arabic script on one wall, a reference to the group’s ambition of carving out its own territory across the Middle East.
Until the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003, about 45,000 Christians lived in Mosul, Father Raed Adel, in charge of the city’s Syriac Catholic churches, told Reuters.
Their numbers kept dwindling, and the Christians who were left fled the area when Daesh fighters took over in June, 2014.
Essam remained and witnessed atrocities committed against religious minorities by the militants


“We want to change the perception people in the region and beyond have about Mosul,” he explained. “We want to say that Christians belong here. That they have a rich history here.”
Since the liberation, the “Sawaed Al-Museliya” (Arms of Mosul) volunteer group has provided community services including emergency food support and raising funds for rebuilding homes belonging to the city’s poorest residents.
By clearing up the church, they want to support the local Christian community’s efforts to restore damaged properties and also reassure Christians who fled.
“Even though they left, we are committed to take care of them and of their places of worship,” Essam said.
On the other side of the city, Father Adel holds a Sunday service in Mosul’s main operating church of Bishara.


“Since the city was liberated from Daesh, there is a new mentality among people originally from Mosul, including Muslims. This encourages the return of Christians, even though it is a modest return. But it is a first step along a long path.”
Only about 50 Christian families have returned to live in the city so far, although more come to work or study each day, crossing from Iraq’s northern Kurdistan region where they found refuge in 2014, Father Adel said.
“Our youth are the hope of this city after it suffered so many difficulties and problems,” Father Adel said. “It was in a tunnel of darkness.”

Topics: Daesh Iraq Mosul Christians

Related

World
Daesh attack on Afghan university leaves at least 25 dead, 22 wounded
World
UK urged to repatriate Daesh women, kids from Syrian camps

Latest updates

Anxious Americans go to the polls with faces masked, stores boarded up
Volunteers want Christians to return to Mosul, where Daesh once ruled
Austria police detain 14, give new details on Vienna killer
Mutation led COVID-19 to become more infectious: Study
On US election day, Trump says he feels ‘very good’ about chances

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.